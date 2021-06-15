ACLU lawyer seeks to hold Wisconsin school districts accountable for discrimination

A deluge of complaints

The ACLU of Wisconsin has heard alleged discrimination complaints against public school districts from parents and groups consistently over the years, some they were able to take on and others they weren't because they didn't have capacity at the time.

"We had brought a couple of administrative complaints that generally we were able to resolve but the (complaint) process was not widely used or known," said Larry Dupuis, legal director at the ACLU of Wisconsin. "We knew there were concerns about this in districts around the state, some districts seemed to be handling them reasonably well, others not so much. … The process was variable and ambiguous from place to place so we were starting over each time, learning how each school district handles (complaints)."

In the past decade, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has resolved 14 appeals related to discrimination complaints regarding race or sexual orientation through its pupil nondiscrimination program. A case can be elevated to DPI after a complaint is filed against a school district and the district administration determines the complaint is unfounded or that the district is in compliance with state statute. The complainant can then appeal the district’s decision to the state agency.