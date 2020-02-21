About 20 Middleton High School students suspended in investigation of nude photo sharing

About 20 Middleton High School students have been suspended following an investigation into the sharing of nude photos of minors being lead by the state Department of Justice.

District spokesman Perry Hibner said Friday that approximately 20 students were suspended and received athletic code violations in connection to the investigation.

"There may be additional suspensions and-or athletic code violations as we are still investigating," he said in an email.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last week, the Middleton Police Department said it started investigating the sharing of nude photos among high school students, but the investigation was handed off to DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation.

DOJ spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said the department got involved at the request of Middleton police and from consultation with the Dane County District Attorney's Office.

She said she couldn't comment on the details of the investigation as it is ongoing.

"I am hopeful that once the DOJ finishes its investigation that we will be able to provide additional information," Hibner said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0