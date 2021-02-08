A voter's guide to the seven-person race for Wisconsin state superintendent

There's a lot of jargon and information to navigate in any seven-person election, and it can get even more challenging when the subject is education, a world filled with acronyms and data.

With a week left until the Feb. 16 primary election, here is a plain-language — as much as we could — look at where the seven candidates for state superintendent of public instruction stand on a few subjects, based on a review of Q&As and forums held to date.

For more detail on the candidates’ positions, see the bottom of this story for links to those forums and Q&As.

The field will narrow to two after next Tuesday, with voters choosing the state’s next top education official April 6.

School choice

One of the most polarizing topics in education debates around Wisconsin, “school choice” refers to the charter and private school options available to families instead of public school.

Much of the debate is how much — if at all — the state should help pay for students to attend these schools through voucher programs. Recently, the increase in “independent charter schools” that can be authorized by groups other than local school boards has added another layer.