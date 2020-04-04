A socially distant celebration: Pandemic prompts a birthday parade instead of a party

The first guest at Ingrid Drake-Lovelace’s 5th birthday party Thursday wasn’t invited.
“Happy birthday Ingrid!” the woman said, walking on the sidewalk. “Who’s Ingrid?”
The woman only knew it was Ingrid’s birthday because of the “Honk for Ingrid” sign on the family’s front terrace and “Happy Birthday” balloon in their yard on Bay Ridge Road on Madison’s east side.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most are practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Schools are closed, businesses shuttered and many have lost their jobs, with record numbers filing for unemployment across the country.
Milestone celebrations have been modified, canceled or postponed. Like others in the community, Ingrid and her family found a creative way to celebrate a birthday while physically separated from others.
Her mother, Jenn Drake, had posted on social media inviting family friends to walk or drive by with signs and honk. About a dozen obliged in the first 45 minutes of the window she had set aside.
Dressed for a party, complete with a homemade birthday hat, Ingrid sat in the family's driveway, waved back to them all and thanked them for coming. She was planning on a special dinner of hot dogs and green beans, she told those who asked how she was celebrating (plus asparagus, her 7-year-old brother Charlie added).
“I love it,” she later said of the celebration.
Charlie was a fan, too.
“It’s good because I love yelling, ‘Honk honk,’” he said.
“Can we do this for my birthday?” he added, asking his mother if his June 1 birthday could feature a similar celebration.
Drake said Ingrid hadn’t wanted a big party anyway, so they had planned to celebrate at the end of the month with family. With Gov. Tony Evers issuing a “safer at home” order that lasts until April 24, Drake knew that was unlikely as well. So, she got creative and asked for ideas and on social media.
A friend shared a video that included teachers from Lowell Elementary School parading through a neighborhood recently and honking for their students. She thought it made sense for a birthday, and the weather cooperated with a 50-degree morning.
“It’s stressful because you’re trying to make it special still,” Drake said. “It’s hard to do that with limited (options), but at the same time kids are so resilient.
“You have a birthday cake and a little bit of celebration and presents and they’re happy.”
Bonnie Benson, a neighbor from down the street, walked up with a “Happy Birthday Ingrid” sign that Ingrid’s father Dave Lovelace pounded into the grass in their terrace to keep displayed.
She asked Ingrid how it felt to be 5, and the young girl said it was “amazing,” though Ingrid later told a reporter, “I didn’t even realize I was 5.”
“This is going to be a birthday for you to remember,” Benson told her.
