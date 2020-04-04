A socially distant celebration: Pandemic prompts a birthday parade instead of a party

A friend shared a video that included teachers from Lowell Elementary School parading through a neighborhood recently and honking for their students. She thought it made sense for a birthday, and the weather cooperated with a 50-degree morning.

“It’s stressful because you’re trying to make it special still,” Drake said. “It’s hard to do that with limited (options), but at the same time kids are so resilient.

“You have a birthday cake and a little bit of celebration and presents and they’re happy.”

Bonnie Benson, a neighbor from down the street, walked up with a “Happy Birthday Ingrid” sign that Ingrid’s father Dave Lovelace pounded into the grass in their terrace to keep displayed.

She asked Ingrid how it felt to be 5, and the young girl said it was “amazing,” though Ingrid later told a reporter, “I didn’t even realize I was 5.”

“This is going to be a birthday for you to remember,” Benson told her.

