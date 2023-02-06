If you take a fitness or dance class at the new building for Madison School & Community Recreation, prepare to be wowed.

The new facility is in half of the old Wisconsin Medical Society location next to Olin Park, and some of the programming space overlooks Lake Monona. One room has windows lining two walls.

“The view is great,” said Marilyn McCluskey, of Madison. “The studio is really nice and modern.”

Her 3-year-old daughter was taking a pre-ballet class in the studio with the expansive windows after first taking a class at MSCR’s West Side location.

Lynne Cotter, of Madison, said she lives near the MSCR building and had walked past it. She enrolled her son, Kyrie, 2, for the dance class because he likes to move and he loves music, but the location is key.

“Basically whatever class is here, he is doing it,” Cotter said.

The new space, which opened to the public Jan. 19, is being called MSCR Central. It replaces the headquarters and programming space at Hoyt School, a former elementary school next to Hoyt Park on Regent Street. That space is being converted to Capital High, an alternative high school currently split between the third floor of an elementary school and a storefront in a strip mall on the city’s West Side.

Mary Roth, operations manager for MSCR, said the building works because it is naturally divided into two wings that now house MSCR and the Madison Parks Division.

The new location 328 E. Lakeside St. has a lower level with an art studio, multipurpose room, office space and storage. The main level is all office space, and the second level has two program studios for fitness and dance and a handful of offices for some of the staff. Others will be located at the MSCR West location.

“Everyone wants to take classes in the (studio) room with the beautiful view,” Roth said.

The other studio also has a lake view, but it’s much less impressive.

“It’s a really nice office. We’re excited to be here,” Roth said. “It was a really unique opportunity because the parks department is acquiring the other half.”

Roth said the two agencies share a lot in common and partner quite a bit.

“It’s just a real natural fit,” she said.

While the new location is further for some on the Near West Side, it is more more accessible in some ways than Hoyt, which was sort of tucked away in a neighborhood, Roth said. MSCR also is hoping that the new location is more accessible to those living on the South Side, and the department plans to work with those residents to develop some programming in the future, Roth said.

“This first session is just working out the kinks and getting everything off the ground,” she said.

Hoyt served as MSCR’s administrative headquarters and a program center. While the building measures about 33,000 square feet, MSCR utilized about 14,000 of that for programming and an additional 11,000 for offices and staff space. Other square footage was common space or used for Madison School District programs.

The leased space for MSCR Central is roughly 18,000 square feet with about 4,100 of it for programming, 6,000 for offices and staff space. The remaining space is common areas or used for purposes like storage and mechanicals.

While MSCR lost some program space, especially larger space, with the move, it will gain some back when it relocates its West Side location. MSCR also will be moving from its current location on Odana Road to a spot further west near West Towne Mall.

MSCR West, which is under construction and slated to open over the summer, is nearly 31,000 square feet with about 20,000 square feet dedicated to community programming.

In addition, a facility called MSCR East is located on Cottage Grove Road, and the department also runs programming at the Warner Park Community Recreation Center on the North Side.

“There will be options for people all over the city, which is a goal for us,” Roth said.

Ying Thao, of Madison, whose fourth-grade daughter, Evanly, is taking a youth drawing class at the new location, said he was familiar with the area because he fishes near there. He said the new location is better than Hoyt, where traffic was more of an issue.

“It’s good,” Evanly said about the drawing class.

Sixth-grader Liam Rowe, of Madison, said he looked through the MSCR catalog before choosing the drawing class, where he is learning more techniques for an art form he already liked.

Emma Towne, who is teaching the drawing class, said the room is big enough that the students can walk around if they need to, and there are also cabinets for storage.

“I love this facility,” Towne said. “I love having this big room to teach the class.”

