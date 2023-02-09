After running three laps through the hallways of Vel Phillips Memorial High School, 25 middle school and high school girls trickle into an empty classroom as they prepare to learn a new eight count from choreographer Dezhan Dillard.

Dillard, who graduated from Memorial in 2019, made school history when he became the first Black male student to join the school’s poms team. Now, he is giving back and sharing his love for performance by leading a new dance team at his alma mater. Outside of leading the team, Dillard teaches at The House Inc dance studio and works as a server at Chili's.

The team started in January and rehearses from 4 to 6 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday. The group, which is made up primarily of Black girls, has given many of its dancers a creative outlet and a sense of community. Dillard’s choreography is influenced by a mix of jazz, lyrical and hip-hop dance forms.

“I like how everyone is welcoming, and it’s very comforting. You can be yourself here,” said Memorial junior and dancer Alerick Cofer.

“This feels like a space that is comfortable,” said team member and Memorial junior Josie Mayer. “I feel like when I’m dancing, I don’t get judged. It feels like a family.”

Last fall, Dillard was approached with the idea of leading a dance team by Andrea Jones, Memorial’s multicultural student coordinator. When Dillard was a student at Memorial, Jones was an important mentor in his life, he said. After a meeting with some interested students, he hosted the first rehearsal with about 10 girls.

“The first day I was just like, 'Wow, these girls are talented,'” he said. “Everyone always explains how high school girls are so stubborn, and they didn't give me any of that. They respected me and they treated me as if they had known me for a long time.”

“He has great energy,” said dancer and Memorial junior Tatchi Uscangna Marquez. “He’s very motivating and relatable.”

Across the span of their two-hour rehearsals, Dillard leads the team with a combination of comedic relief, tough love and life lessons on hard work and accountability. Along with providing his team members with a solid dance foundation, his ultimate goal is that they build confidence beyond high school.

“I hope that this will give them something to strive for,” he said. “A lot of these girls might want to dance in college, and I want to give them confidence to do that.”

All dance team members have to maintain good grades and class attendance. As a result, Jones said she’s noticed many of the involved students have started to take school more seriously.

“When we see them in the hallway, they know that they need to get to class,” Jones said. “We’re seeing the impact of, ‘If I want to do this, then I have to do that.’”

Since the first practice, the team has grown to 25 dancers (and counting). Anyone is welcome to join at anytime, Jones said. Along with Memorial students, the team is also open to Jefferson Middle School students, and there are three junior high students on the team.

“We look at the high schoolers like they’re our big sisters now,” Jefferson student Javiana Pope said of her experience.

The group’s first performance will be Feb. 16 at a girls basketball game. Many of the dancers said they are a little nervous, but mostly excited to show everyone what they’ve been working on. As he prepares the team for its debut, Dillard remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

“The improvement that they’re giving me is what I’ve always wanted,” he said. “I know we’re going to go far. They’re good girls.”