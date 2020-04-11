'A lot of stress': School closure strains families with children who have disabilities

Anna Moffit said the loss of structure offered at Cherokee Heights Middle School is making her 13-year-old son, Felix, who is on the autism spectrum, much more anxious.

“It’s really challenging,” Moffit, a former Madison School Board member, said. “For Felix, he is a kid who really needs routine. The structure and his routines lower his level of anxiety, so not having school has been really hard on him.”

Compounding the difficulties, Moffit said the activities the family would normally do to help Felix lower his anxiety aren’t available, such as swinging at neighborhood parks, visiting the Vilas Zoo and going to PlayN Wisconsin — an indoor playground in Middleton.

“I think he has a lot of uncertainty,” she said. “He hasn’t had any physical escalations — although sometimes they can get to that point — but he has definitely had some emotional escalations where he is just very upset and sad.”

Like Hauser, Martha Siravo is trying to provide physical therapy to her 7-year-old daughter, Jasmine, who has epilepsy and cerebral palsy, which affects a person’s ability to control their muscles.

But she can’t provide the full range of stretches Jasmine normally receives at and outside of school because Siravo uses a wheelchair.