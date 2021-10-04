'A helper': West senior who died in crash remembered for strong character

Simon Bilessi “was a magnet” for others whose smile and character drew others close.
That’s how One City Schools student support specialist Henry Aiyenero will remember the late Madison West High School senior, who died in a car crash Saturday night.
Bilessi was one of three area high school students in the car, with Middleton High School seniors Jack Miller and Evan Kratochwill also dying in the crash.
Aiyenero said that Bilessi was like another member of his family, “an older brother” to his youngest son. Bilessi volunteered to help Aiyenero’s work with biking and soccer for One City’s elementary-aged students.
“If it’s 6 a.m. in the morning, he’ll be up,” Aiyenero said of Bilessi’s volunteering. “He’s just a helper. He’s like a magnet, he attracts people to him, his smile.”
Middleton and Madison West high school officials are offering extra support to students this week in the wake of the tragedy. The students’ vehicle was rear-ended while driving on Mineral Point Road, according to the preliminary investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. The car was pushed into a field where it caught fire. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
The other vehicle went into a ditch north of Mineral Point Road. The driver was transported to a hospital “with serious but non-life threatening injuries.” The road was closed for about seven hours after the crash, which occurred around 10:15 p.m.
As of Monday afternoon, charges were pending against a 30-year-old Madison man related to the crash, according to a DCSO press release.
Madison Metropolitan School District spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in a statement that the district was offering support for students in West’s Van Hise gym and encouraged parents to contact student services staff “if their child seems unusually upset, worried, withdrawn, or has trouble sleeping — or if they are concerned about their child.”
“A beloved member of our school community, Simon was an excellent student, a tremendous soccer player, and a good friend to all who had the opportunity to meet him,” LeMonds wrote. “He was an inspiration to many, and although he was at West for only a year, he embraced the Regent family, and personified West pride and community spirit.”
In Middleton, about 100 students and staff gathered at Middleton High School for a vigil Sunday, according to the Wisconsin State Journal. Principal Peg Shoemaker said in a statement the school community "is heartbroken at the loss of two members of our student body."
"These students were both wonderful scholars, athletes and human beings," Shoemaker said. "Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
A GoFundMe to help cover expenses for the families of the three has raised more than $54,000 — closing in on four times the initial $15,000 goal. The largest donation thus far, $1,500, came from Aiyenero’s employer, One City Schools.
“Even the words ‘One City,’ it means one,” Aiyenero said. “We are one city, one community, we support our own. Simon was one of One City.”
Aiyenero recalled seeing Bilessi playing soccer in a park when the student was in middle school and wanting to meet him because of his soccer skills. Once he got into conversation with him, Aiyenero said he knew he was someone special.
“I was like, 'Who is your mom?'” Aiyenero recalled. “I'm ready to move forward, I need to connect with this kid's parents so I can get to know them all. That was just his character."
The One City staff member had been excited to see Bilessi grow up and said the crash still feels somewhat unreal. But he’s trying to focus on the long list of memories he has and remind himself to continue to appreciate and show love to those around him.
“I told myself I'm not going to cry, I’m just going to think about all the good memories that he left behind, so that I can continue to laugh and laugh and laugh because that’s what he would want me to do,” Aiyenero said. “Now we have to appreciate everybody around us and just be thankful, be happy, show appreciation to everybody around us because we never know.”
