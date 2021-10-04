'A helper': Madison West senior Simon Bilessi remembered for strong character

"These students were both wonderful scholars, athletes and human beings," Shoemaker said. "Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."

A GoFundMe to help cover expenses for the families of the three has raised more than $54,000 — closing in on four times the initial $15,000 goal. The largest donation thus far, $1,500, came from Aiyenero’s employer, One City Schools.

“Even the words ‘One City,’ it means one,” Aiyenero said. “We are one city, one community, we support our own. Simon was one of One City.”

Aiyenero recalled seeing Bilessi playing soccer in a park when the student was in middle school and wanting to meet him because of his soccer skills. Once he got into conversation with him, Aiyenero said he knew he was someone special.

“I was like, 'Who is your mom?'” Aiyenero recalled. “I'm ready to move forward, I need to connect with this kid's parents so I can get to know them all. That was just his character."