West High School seniors got a chance during graduation week to take a trip back to where they started their education.

They boarded buses or walked to their elementary schools where they were greeted by their former teachers and the students in whose places they once were.

“Oh, my gosh. It was very surreal,” West senior AJ Pier said of the tradition called Senior Walk.

As a student at Lincoln Elementary, Pier said, the school felt so much bigger, and he was surprised how his body seemed too big for the school now.

“That aspect of it made me feel so grown. It was just insane,” he said.

His former gym teacher, Anthony Smith-Broadus — whom he and his classmates knew as “Mr. Smith”— still looked the same and was still having students play capture the flag, a favorite game for Pier, he said. The experience also brought back memories of being an elementary school student when high schoolers visited his school for another event.

“It made it feel very full circle,” Pier said.

While each school chooses how to do it, most schools have the elementary students line up in the hallways to greet the returning high school seniors, who parade through the school in their caps and gowns because they’ve just left graduation rehearsal. Some of the elementary students are holding signs or giving high fives.

The high schools students also might talk with favorite teachers, pose for a group photo or take part in some activity. The seniors who went back to Thoreau Elementary this year sang the school song with the fifth-graders and played kickball together like they did everyday at recess.

“The events were so beautiful,” Sarah Quinn, academic and career plan coordinator at West, said about the Senior Walk at the various elementary schools. “Everyone just really felt it was very meaningful for our students, our elementary teachers and the little kids who are giving high fives.”

The idea for a Senior Walk in the Madison School District came from Jamie Krohn, a first-grade teacher at Chavez Elementary School who also was a dance team coach at Memorial High School. She had heard about a high school in Texas that had the tradition, so she shared that with Jay Affeldt, Memorial’s principal at the time.

Memorial — recently renamed Vel Phillips Memorial High School — did its first Senior Walk at the end of the 2016-17 school year.

Affeldt, instructional coach and college, career and community readiness coordinator, said while the students currently visit their elementary schools, Memorial has always considered finding a way to also incorporate the middle schools.

“I absolutely love the experience,” Affeldt said. “It’s just the right combination of so many really meaningful elements, and there’s something in it for everyone.”

While a Senior Walk later got started at East and La Follette high schools, it launched this year at West after Mary Seidl, principal at Van Hise Elementary School, asked about the possibility. Quinn looked into the possibility and wound up organizing it. She also attended the Senior Walk for West students at Thoreau, where her daughter, Ella, a graduating senior, went to elementary school.

Affeldt also got a chance to chaperone this year for the Senior Walk at Orchard Ridge Elementary, which he attended as a student. His twin son and daughter, Henry and Bryn, graduated from West on Saturday and had the opportunity to do the Senior Walk at Thoreau.

“My daughter described it as ‘a dream and a time machine,’ and they couldn’t stop talking about it,” he said. “It adds another really meaningful layer to all the emotions of graduation week for sure.”

West senior Martin Gruber said it was a lot of fun to see the Lincoln elementary students so happy to see the soon-to-be graduates. Gruber also appreciated the chance to see some former teachers.

“It was a lot of faces I hadn’t seen in awhile and it was nice to see them,” Gruber said. “You don’t normally get a chance to go back there ... Another big thing is just being there with the people you grew up with.”

For Tiago Sanchez, the Senior Walk was a chance to go back to Lincoln Elementary, where some of the most fun experiences of his education took place, and he has fond memories of teachers there.

“It was an unlocking of old memories that I hadn’t thought about for awhile so that was really cool ... Even on the bus ride we were telling each other memories,” Sanchez said. “A lot of (the seniors) had different teachers, which just shows the impact for all of the students who went through there.”

Sanchez still remembers one of his teachers, Amy Thorbahn, gave him a ride home when he came in crying after he missed the school bus on one of the first days of school.

Some students hoped they also served as an inspiration to the younger students.

“It kind of shows them they can also graduate, too,” Sanchez said.

While many elementary teachers stay in touch with their former students, it helps them ‘close the loop’ and reconnects them with their students they helped set on a path many years ago, Affeldt said.

“I believe the visit really helps inspire the elementary students as well,” he said.

Affeldt also believes it is magical for the students’ families to revisit those days through photos taken of the seniors back in the elementary school halls and on the playground and being with close friends they met in kindergarten.

“For our seniors, it really helps them reflect on just how much they’ve grown, and helps put all of their accomplishments into perspective as they prepare to set out into the world after graduation,” Affeldt said. “We don’t get many experiences in life to rewind the clock 10 or more years to relive earlier times for a few minutes.”

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.