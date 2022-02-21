A dog day at Glacial Drumlin School is a good day with Rocky

Students and staff weren’t the only ones who returned when Glacial Drumlin School in Cottage Grove went back to in-person learning in the fall.

Rocky, a 10-year-old lab mix, is once again greeting students in the hallway at passing time then spending the rest of the day in Moe Freesemann’s seventh-grade English classroom.

Students greet him, then Rocky moves around the room. He gets plenty of attention when students drop a hand to pet him as he walks by their desks.

“He gives you a sense of calm (and) something nice to pet when you come in if you are having a tough day,” said seventh-grader Jaxon Palermo.

Freesemann turned to the idea of bringing in a therapy dog when she noticed more anxiety among students in the last four or five years compared to earlier in her 12 years of teaching.

“I noticed that a lot of our students had needs that extended beyond curriculum and what I could provide for them when it comes to emotional support,” she said. “I know I am an animal lover and I had heard about groups that will certify dogs to be therapy dogs.”

Freesemann knew she had the right dog for the job.

“Rocky just has such a temperament for it,” she said. “I have had lots of dogs but he is very calm and has always been that way.”

He started coming to school in 2018. But there was a long stretch during online learning when students did not have access to him.

“Rocky is more important than ever at school,” Freesemann said. “Some of our students had not set foot in a classroom for one and a half years, and having the unconditional love and joy of an animal in the classroom has really helped some of them transition.”

Rocky comes once a week, and while all the attention tires him out, he does enjoy it, Freesemann said.

“I take out his vest in the morning, and he goes wild,” said Freesemann, who is known as the “dog teacher.”

Rocky is a rescue from Tennessee, where he was found on the streets as a stray. When Freesemann learned of him, he was possibly 18 months old and had been at a shelter for nine months. He had a number of bald spots where his fur had not grown back after recovering from mange — a skin disease caused by mites — and he was really thin.

“I sat down on the floor, and he crawled right into my lap,” said Freesemann, who also appreciates Rocky’s calming spirit.

Freesemann said Rocky’s signature look is wearing a bow tie, and he has more than 100 different ones made by her mom.

Seventh-graders Nola Benson and Luci Colwin are unofficial Rocky fan club members. They both have dogs at home that they miss while they are in school, so Rocky helps fill that void.

“Whenever I feel stressed or confused, I go to Rocky, or he comes to me and makes me feel more relaxed,” Nola said. “His kind (and) gentle eyes look at me like he is saying he believes in me.”

Luci said Rocky makes everyone’s day.

“Everyone has had a lot of stress due to the pandemic and everything that happened,” Luci said. “He helps everyone let go of their stress and get happier.”

Students with special needs will come to Freesemann’s classroom if they are having a tough day because of his “grounding” effect, Freesemann said. Staff members also will stop by if they need the emotional lift.

“Seeing Rocky feels like exhaling after a week of holding my breath. I love my job, and it can also be incredibly stressful,” said Peg Zizmann, a school counselor who regularly stops by to visit Rocky. “Dogs provide ... unconditional love. He inspires me to lead with gentle empathy for those around me.”

Just knowing Rocky is here at school is a comfort, Zizmann said. She wishes he could be at the school every day.

“I am a school counselor and cannot overstate the mental health benefits of having Rocky here,” she said.

School Spotlight: Adventures in learning, inside and outside the classroom Each Monday, the Wisconsin State Journal features a story about learning in Wisconsin. Here are School Spotlight stories from the past year.