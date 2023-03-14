Nearly a year's worth of work has culminated in a list of about 30 recommendations for improving safety and wellness in the Madison School District. The question now is what to do with the suggestions.

The Madison School Board had its first discussion of the list at a work group meeting on Monday, and it talked about how to get some of the items into the upcoming budget and make them sustainable for years to come.

The district's Safety and Wellness Ad Hoc Committee worked for nearly a year on the recommendations, including a mad dash in the last month to narrow down a 591-page list of ideas community members submitted through a survey. The recommendations span seven topics, from nutrition to student and staff mental health.

Some of the recommendations were tangible, like offering more culturally inclusive meal options and improving heating and cooling in buildings. Others were more abstract, such as improving communication about mental health resources. Also on the list is continuing work on goals to improve student-to-staff ratios for psychologists, social workers, nurses and counselors.

"Our committee has worked incredibly hard to create these recommendations and format them to fit the committee's vision of safety and wellness, and we hope you acknowledge these recommendations and take them into consideration," said Memorial High School student and committee co-chair Lavenia Vulpal.

Other recommendations include improvements to training and communication, a more cohesive and districtwide cellphone policy, more frequent and regulated bathroom maintenance, improvements to onboarding volunteers to make up for staff shortages, more planning time for teachers, continuity in safety drills and policies across all schools, improved consent training for all students, and more mental health resources and time to use them.

One of the biggest questions the board had on Monday was how to implement and sustain the long list of ideas, especially since this is the third ad hoc committee of its kind in five years, according to School Board President Ali Muldrow.

This latest committee recommends developing an internal panel to make sure the recommendations are implemented. The panel would be made up of teachers and staff, students, community members and at least one board member, and would oversee and monitor the work and advise the superintendent and board.

"The charge for that advisory panel would really be to advise the superintendent and ensure that the recommendations that we are making will kind of come to — well not kind of — that they will come to fruition," said School Board Vice President Maia Pearson, who co-chaired the ad hoc committee.

"We cannot allow this just to be another heavy lift for the community and for students and parents and everyone, teachers and board members, and then that kind of falls through the cracks," Pearson said.

The committee also reviewed the recommendations from the previous two committees. Pearson said a lot of the ideas aligned or overlapped.

Good timing

The timing of these recommendations also has officials hopeful. This time around, outgoing Superintendent Carlton Jenkins said, there's time to add some of the items to the budget.

"I think we came out with high expectations for those recommendations last time but lacking the amount of budgetary support," Jenkins said.

Jenkins cautioned, however, that the district should not bite off more than it can chew, saying he was overwhelmed and wanted to implement the solutions the right way. He was worried about the staff's social-emotional well-being as they potentially tackle another project.

"I just want to remind ourselves, we're just pulling ourselves out of this pandemic and people are tired," Jenkins said. "I mean students, staff, parents, everybody."

The district has rushed into decisions in the past because of politics, Jenkins said, and implementing the recommendations will be bigger than just the administration and board. The community, students and staff, he said, need to be part of prioritizing what comes first. Jenkins said there was "low-hanging fruit" that could be tackled first.

"We have to sit back and say, 'OK, what are we willing to commit to? How are we going to get there together?' I think we approach it like that. It brings humanism into the situation. I know that we all want to correct it tomorrow, but it's a historical thing," Jenkins said.

"So in theory, I'm overwhelmed. Absolutely. I'm about to pass out. But in practice ... we can do this together," he said.

"I'm looking at the reality of it and I think we need to get busy but make sure we retain our staff and recruit staff and do those things first," Jenkins said.

The full list of recommendations will go back to the full board next week to be received and filed.

After that, Pearson and others will work with the administration to bring action items back to the board, such as dollar amounts or new policies, some of which officials hope to include in the upcoming budget to be initially approved in June.