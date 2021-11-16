95% of Wisconsin school districts met or exceeded expectations in latest state report cards

The number of public school districts that met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations — about 95% of the state's 421 districts — held steady last year despite major interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the state Department of Public Instruction.
No report cards were released in the 2019-20 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But about 96% of the districts graded in the previous school year, 2018-19, met expectations or performed better than expected.
Most Dane County school districts met or exceeded expectations in the latest round of state report cards for the 2020-21 school year.
Fifteen out of the 16 districts that are wholly or mostly in Dane County met expectations, with only the Marshall School District faltering, categorized as "meeting few expectations." The Waunakee School District was the only Dane County district categorized as significantly meeting expectations. The Madison School District was categorized as exceeding expectations.
Madison increased its rating over the 2018-19 school year, going from a three-star rating -- or meeting expectations -- to a four-star rating of exceeding expectations on the report card’s five-star scale.
Across Wisconsin, 399 of the 421 public school districts were rated at three stars or higher.
For the 2020-21 school year, 2,101 public schools and 376 choice schools received report cards. Of those schools, 1,781 met, exceeded, or significantly exceeded expectations. Of the total schools, 199 public schools and 240 choice schools did not have enough available data to receive scored report cards, according to a DPI press release.
When calculating report cards, DPI scores districts and schools in four priority areas: Student achievement, academic growth, target group outcomes, and students being on track and prepared for post-secondary education — determined by metrics including graduation and attendance rates.
The new priority area, target group outcomes, replaced closing achievement gaps. The new priority area, DPI said, sheds additional light on students in schools with low test scores. The measure was designed to help focus support on the learners who need it most, while also improving outcomes for all students, according to DPI.
Those scores are based on a 100-point scale and weighted for certain situations, such as a larger focus on academic growth in schools with high poverty rates. Scoring within a certain point range determines what star rating a school receives.
Madison data
For the 2020-21 school year, Madison received an overall score of 70.2 points on a 100-point scale — just over the 70 points needed to attain a four-star rating. The score was down from the 72.3 points the district received in 2018-19.
Up to three years of data are used in assessment-based measures of report cards, according to DPI. Because assessments were not administered in the 2019-20 school year, the 2020-21 report card use results from the 2020-21, 2018-19, and 2017-18 school years with more weight given to more recent years.
This year's star rating is as follows:
- A score of 83 to 100 is a rating of five stars or significantly exceeds expectations,
- A score of 70 to 82.9 is a rating of four stars or exceeds expectations,
- A score of 58 to 69.9 is a rating of three stars or meets expectations,
- A score of 48 to 57.9 is a rating of two stars or meets few expectations,
- A score of 0 to 47.9 is a rating of one star or fails to meet expectations.
District spokesperson Tim LeMonds did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the district’s increased star rating.
Of the 44 Madison schools evaluated under the report card system, six were categorized as having significantly exceeded expectations in 2020-21, receiving a five-star rating. That number was down from nine in the 2019-20 school year.
The number of schools within the two-star range, or meeting few expectations, rose from four to ten. Two Madison schools failed to meet expectations on the report card.
Compared with statewide results, the district scored in the 77th percentile on academic growth; the 44th percentile on target group outcomes; the 35th percentile for student achievement; and the 4th percentile on post-secondary readiness.
This story will be updated
How Dane County schools rated
|District/school
|Score
|Belleville
|73.8
|Belleville Elementary
|77.5
|Belleville High
|72.3
|Belleville Middle
|69
|Cambridge
|71.4
|Cambridge Elementary
|77.7
|Cambridge High
|69.3
|Koshkonong Trails School
|AR
|Nikolay Middle
|67.8
|De Forest Area
|68.5
|De Forest High
|69.9
|De Forest Middle
|67.4
|Eagle Point Elementary
|74.3
|Windsor Elementary
|71.7
|Yahara Elementary
|75.2
|Deerfield Community
|72.6
|Deerfield Elementary
|70.6
|Deerfield High
|68.2
|Deerfield Middle
|81.3
|Madison Metropolitan
|70.2
|Allis Elementary
|36.7
|Badger Rock Middle
|74.1
|Black Hawk Middle
|58.1
|Capital High
|19.4
|Cesar Chavez Elementary
|69.1
|Cherokee Heights Middle
|71.5
|Crestwood Elementary
|80.3
|Dr Virginia Henderson Elementary School
|83.5
|East High
|76.1
|Elvehjem Elementary
|64.6
|Emerson Elementary
|67
|Falk Elementary
|61.7
|Franklin Elementary
|AR
|Gompers Elementary
|70.8
|Hamilton Middle
|78.1
|Hawthorne Elementary
|66.4
|Huegel Elementary
|73.4
|Innovative & Alternative High
|AR
|James Wright Middle
|74.4
|Jefferson Middle
|54.2
|Kennedy Elementary
|63.1
|LaFollette High
|76
|Lake View Elementary
|56.7
|Lapham Elementary
|AR
|Leopold Elementary
|59.1
|Lincoln Elementary
|78.9
|Lindbergh Elementary
|55.3
|Lowell Elementary
|80
|Marquette Elementary
|76.5
|Memorial High
|84.6
|Mendota Elementary
|54.3
|Metro School
|AR
|Midvale Elementary
|AR
|Muir Elementary
|66.3
|Nuestro Mundo
|AR
|O'Keeffe Middle
|54.1
|Olson Elementary
|73.8
|Orchard Ridge Elementary
|55.6
|Randall Elementary School
|85.2
|Sandburg Elementary
|AR
|Schenk Elementary
|73.2
|Sennett Middle
|54.6
|Shabazz-City High
|AR
|Sherman Middle
|52.8
|Shorewood Hills Elementary
|93
|Spring Harbor Middle
|56.4
|Stephens Elementary
|74.8
|Thoreau Elementary
|66.7
|Toki Middle
|61.8
|Van Hise Elementary
|96.6
|West High
|83.8
|Whitehorse Middle
|52.5
|Marshall
|54
|JEDI Virtual K-12
|69.1
|Marshall Early Learning Center
|AR
|Marshall Elementary
|76.8
|Marshall High
|47.9
|Marshall Middle
|40.7
|McFarland
|73
|Conrad Elvehjem Primary School
|AR
|Destinations Career Academy of Wisconsin High
|62.5
|Indian Mound Middle
|69.7
|Insight School of Wisconsin High
|AR
|McFarland High
|72.4
|Waubesa Intermediate
|81.6
|Wisconsin Virtual Academy High (WIVA)
|52.6
|Wisconsin Virtual Academy K-8 (WIVA)
|69.4
|Middleton-Cross Plains Area
|77.2
|Clark Street Community School
|52.7
|Elm Lawn Elementary
|85.7
|Glacier Creek Middle
|76.2
|Kromrey Middle
|75.9
|Middleton High
|79.2
|Northside Elementary
|84.8
|Park Elementary
|80.5
|Pope Farm Elementary
|AR
|Sauk Trail Elementary
|72.9
|Sunset Ridge Elementary
|85.4
|West Middleton Elementary
|84.3
|Monona Grove
|70.3
|Cottage Grove Elementary
|80.9
|Glacial Drumlin School
|66
|Monona Grove High
|73.5
|Monona Grove Liberal Arts Charter School for the 21st Century
|58.3
|Taylor Prairie Elementary
|AR
|Winnequah School
|75.6
|Mount Horeb Area
|73.9
|Mount Horeb High
|67.1
|Mount Horeb Intermediate
|80.3
|Mount Horeb Middle
|76.6
|Mount Horeb Primary Center
|AR
|Oregon
|71.9
|Brooklyn Elementary
|79.3
|Forest Edge Elementary School
|AR
|Netherwood Knoll Elementary
|77.1
|Oregon High
|76.6
|Oregon Middle
|66.5
|Prairie View Elementary
|84.2
|Rome Corners Intermediate
|69.1
|Stoughton Area
|72.6
|Fox Prairie Elementary
|78.7
|Kegonsa Elementary
|64.3
|River Bluff Middle
|67.2
|Sandhill Elementary
|73.9
|Stoughton High
|76.4
|Sun Prairie Area
|68.6
|C H Bird Elementary
|57.9
|Cardinal Heights Upper Middle
|66.7
|Creekside Elementary
|67.8
|Eastside Elementary
|74.3
|Horizon Elementary
|78.5
|Meadow View Elementary
|67.2
|Northside Elementary
|56.6
|Patrick Marsh Middle
|59.5
|Prairie Phoenix Academy
|AR
|Prairie View Middle
|64.5
|Royal Oaks Elementary
|76.4
|Sun Prairie High
|78.8
|Token Springs Elementary
|79.5
|Westside Elementary
|61.8
|Verona Area
|75
|Badger Ridge Middle
|57.5
|Core Knowledge Charter School
|78
|Country View Elementary
|66.3
|Exploration Academy
|AR
|Glacier Edge Elementary
|79.1
|New Century School
|85.7
|Savanna Oaks Middle
|69.3
|Stoner Prairie Elementary
|66
|Sugar Creek Elementary
|63.7
|Verona Area High
|84.9
|Verona Area International School
|89.1
|Waunakee Community
|83
|Arboretum Elementary
|92.1
|Waunakee Heritage Elementary
|85.7
|Waunakee High
|80.3
|Waunakee Intermediate
|91.5
|Waunakee Middle
|74.3
|Waunakee Prairie Elementary
|87.2
|Wisconsin Heights
|76.1
|Black Earth Elementary
|AR
|Mazomanie Elementary
|72.5
|Wisconsin Heights High
|82.9
|Wisconsin Heights Middle
|69.8