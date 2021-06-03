8th grade promotion ceremony plans vary across Madison School District

Promotion ceremonies for middle schools across the district:

Badger Rock: Drive through event for all students on June 7.

Black Hawk: Drive through or walk through promotion celebration for all students on June 7.

Cherokee Heights: Online ceremony for all students on June 9.

Hamilton: Outdoor events and a video will send off 8th grade students.

Jefferson: Online event in the morning with a drive through event in the afternoon of June 10.

O'Keeffe: In-person students will be able to take part in one of two in-person events on June 9 and 10, which will be livestreamed for online learners.

Sennett: In-person students will be able to take part in an in-person event on June 10, which will be livestreamed for online learners.

Sherman: An online event will take place on June 8 and a drive through event will take place on June 9.

Spring Harbor: Online ceremony for all students on June 7.

Toki: Online event in the morning with a drive through event in the afternoon of June 10.

Whitehorse and Wright middle schools did not respond to request for information.