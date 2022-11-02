8 Dane County school districts have referendums on the ballot: What's included?

Eight school districts in Dane County have referendums on Tuesday’s ballot, seeking nearly $344 million in new funding.

The referendums are among 166 around the state this year, including 81 referendums across Wisconsin this fall.

Dane County schools account for 10 of those, with Waunakee and Stoughton each having two referendum questions on the ballot.

Three of the referendums ask voters to authorize more borrowing to pay for construction projects. Two of the referendums ask voters to let districts temporarily exceed their state-imposed revenue limits. Five are recurring, or permanent, expansions of the revenue limit, covering operational costs such as staffing and utilities.

More school districts are asking to permanently exceed their revenue limits amid higher inflation and after the state Legislature refused to increase those limits in the current state budget.

The last time any of these Dane County school districts went to referendum, the referendums passed. The last time any of them had a failed referendum was more than a decade ago. Passage rates have been increasing statewide.

Waunakee

The Waunakee School District has two referendums on the ballot this fall.

The first seeks to borrow $175 million to construct new elementary and middle schools and to complete districtwide improvements.

The second is a $10 million nonrecurring question. The district is asking to exceed its revenue limit by $10 million over three school years, starting this year, to attract and retain staff and to maintain general operations.

Waunakee voters approved a $10.6 million nonrecurring operations referendum in 2020.

Middleton-Cross Plains

The Middleton-Cross Plains School District has a $65.47 million nonrecurring referendum on the ballot. The district seeks to exceed its revenue limit over four years to help pay for programming, staff compensation and other operations.

The school district previously held successful $138.9 million construction and $4.8 million operations referendums in 2018.

Stoughton

The Stoughton School District has two referendums to borrow money on the ballot.

The first is asking for $11.7 million to construct a gymnasium addition at River Bluff Middle School and to remove the old community gym building.

The second asks for $36.3 million to improve safety, security, energy efficiency and maintenance, for remodeling and site improvements, and to remove and construct a new maintenance facility.

Stoughton hasn’t held a referendum since 2014, when a roughly $7 million operations referendum passed.

Verona

The Verona Area School District has a $19 million recurring referendum on the ballot.

The ballot question would allow the district to permanently exceed its revenue limits starting this school year. The funding would help maintain operations, including salaries and programming.

Verona last went to referendum in 2017 when voters said yes to three questions on the spring ballot: $162.8 million and $18.5 million construction questions, and a $2.3 million operations referendum.

Oregon

The Oregon School District has a $11.4 million recurring referendum on the ballot.

If approved, the district could exceed its revenue limit by $5.42 million in 2022-23, $3 million in 2023-24 and $2.98 million in 2024-25 as a way of easing into an annual amount of $11.4 million thereafter.

The funds would be used to pay staff and sustain district instruction and operations.

Oregon had two referendums on the fall 2018 ballot that passed. A $44.9 million construction referendum was to build the district’s new elementary school, and a $2.1 million recurring referendum helped pay for operations.

Sun Prairie

The Sun Prairie School District has a $9 million recurring referendum on the ballot. It would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $3 million for the current school year, $6 million next year and $9 million annually thereafter.

The funds would help maintain class sizes, student services, staff pay and substitute teacher coverage, increase mental health services, and maintain safety and facility maintenance.

Sun Prairie last went to referendum in 2019. It had two questions on the ballot that year, a $5 million recurring referendum to pay for staffing and operations, and a $164 million referendum to construct its new high school. Both passed.

Mount Horeb

The Mount Horeb Area School District has a $4.82 million recurring referendum on the ballot.

The ballot question asks to permanently exceed the revenue limit beginning next school year to pay for operations, including to help attract and maintain staff.

The school district last held a referendum in 2017, when voters approved a $38.5 million construction referendum.

Belleville

The Belleville School District has a $999,999 recurring referendum on the ballot, asking to exceed the revenue limit starting in the 2022-23 school year for operational and maintenance expenses.

The last referendum the school district had was in the fall of 2016 — a successful $20.75 million construction referendum.