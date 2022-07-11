7 Dane County students receive college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Seven high school seniors from Dane County were named college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners, with each receiving between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years toward their college education.

Three of the students attend school in the Middleton School District, one attends school in the Madison School District, one in the Belleville School District, one in the DeForest School District, and one in the Waunakee School District.

The seven students were announced Monday by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation, in addition to 11 college-sponsored scholarship winners from Dane County announced in June. The students were among more than 2,600 winners of the college-sponsored scholarship award from across the country.

The scholarship winners were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition and each was judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Officials from each sponsor college selected scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. This year, 155 higher education institutions are providing over 3,800 awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Those institutions include 82 private and 73 public colleges and universities located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Scholars entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener for potential scholarship recipients. More than 15,000 finalists were designated across the country as the highest-scoring students in each state and represented less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors.

Recipients of the corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships were named in April, recipients of the $2,500 National Merit Scholarships were named in May, and winners of the first round of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named in June. About 7,500 finalists have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Competition in 2022.