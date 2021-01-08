7 candidates vying for the state's top education position emphasize COVID recovery during forum

"I'm best suited to unite the entire state around the collective commitment of providing public education to improve the lives of each one of our children within the schools in our state," he said.

Hendricks-Williams said she plans to include a $350 rebate to parents for expenses incurred during COVID-19 for school supplied and internet access, and prioritize diversifying teaching staff in Wisconsin schools.

"I am the only candidate that began as a paraprofessional and worked at the Milwaukee office of the governor," she said. "I'll bring all of that knowledge, skill, and my disposition as the best candidate, as Wisconsin's first elected Black state superintendent."

Kerr said she would leverage her relationships within the state legislature to push forward public education issues.

"Education is a non-partisan matter," she said. "We need to get past some of these deep issues that divide us. We need to stay focused on equity, inclusion, antiracism and social justice because all of our kids are important to the success of our Wisconsin schools."

Krull said, within his first 100 days, he would work with state lawmakers to get a school finance reform system in place.