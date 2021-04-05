More than 16,000 4K-12 students in the Madison Metropolitan School District will be learning in-person by the end of April.

The second wave of returnees is set to re-enter school buildings April 13, with more grade levels phased in April 20 and 27 until 4K-12 classrooms all have some students in them. The results of the district’s second returning preference survey are among the agenda items at the Madison School Board’s Instruction Work Group meeting Monday night.

Overall, 68% of MMSD students are returning, leaving 32% learning virtually.

In grades K-5, which began a return to classrooms in March, students will attend in-person Tuesday-Friday with Monday as an asynchronous learning day. Students in 4K going in-person attend two days each week for a full-day program.

Middle and high school students will be split into cohorts, with Cohort A attending Tuesday and Wednesday in-person and Cohort B attending Thursday and Friday in-person. Students will learn virtually on the other two days of the week, with Monday an asynchronous learning day.

Middle and high school families will have another opportunity to shift to in-person learning through a survey in early May. Students can move from in-person to virtual at any time.

The map below shows a school-by-school breakdown of percentage of students returning, including a breakdown by racial demographics, updated from last week’s map that showed results from the first return survey. Here are some of the key observations from the new data:

Elementary schools see increases

Families in grades 4K-5 had a second opportunity to send their student back to school, and many took advantage of it.

In the initial round, when only grades 4K-2 had a set return date, 62% of respondents with children in elementary school chose the in-person option. In the second go-round, that number rose to 72%.

That comes out to an additional 1,443 students expected in elementary classrooms.

The biggest increase came at Lowell Elementary school, which went from 58% of students returning for in-person in the initial round to 75% after the new survey.

Younger students more likely to return

From kindergarten through grade 12, the percentage of students drops with nearly every grade increase, with 74% of kindergarten students returning compared to 57% of high school seniors.

The lone exception is from third grade to fourth grade, with 71% of the former returning and 72% of the latter.

The breakdown is as follows: 65% in 4K; 74% in K; 73% in first grade; 73% in second grade; 71% in third grade; 72% in fourth grade; 70% in fifth grade; 69% in sixth grade; 68% in seventh grade; 67% in eighth grade; 66% in ninth grade; 61% in 10th grade; 59% in 11th grade; and 57% in 12th grade.

Racial demographic differences similar in elementary, secondary

The differences in the racial demographic breakdowns are similar across elementary, middle and high school grades.

Overall, white students are the most likely to return. While there are gaps with other demographics, they’re less stark than have shown up in other districts around the country, where students of color are less likely to attend school in-person.

For grades 4K-5, the demographics are: 79% of white respondents will return, 72% of Black respondents will return, 71% of multiracial respondents will return, 69% of Hispanic/Latino respondents will return, 62% of American Indian/Alaska Native respondents will return, 45% of Asian respondents will return and 44% of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Island respondents will return.

For grades 6-8: 100% of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Island respondents will return, 75% of white respondents will return, 68% of Black respondents will return, 67% of multiracial respondents will return, 65% of Hispanic/Latino respondents will return, 56% of American Indian/Alaska Native respondents will return and 49% of Asian respondents will return.

In grades 9-12: 83% of Native Hawaiian/Pacific Island respondents will return, 66% of white respondents will return, 64% of multiracial respondents will return, 59% of Black respondents will return, 56% of Hispanic/Latino respondents will return, 50% of American Indian/Alaska Native respondents will return and 35% of Asian respondents will return.

