65% of Madison School District kindergartners plan to return for in-person learning

Madison Metropolitan School District kindergarten classrooms will have 65% of their students back in-person beginning next Tuesday.

District officials shared the percentage of students planning to return with the School Board Monday night during an Instruction Work Group meeting. With a 98% response rate among all grades, the kindergarten returners range from Hawthorne at 46% to Elvehjem at 80%.

MMSD co-chief of elementary schools Carlettra Stanford said none of the schools had too many students to prevent the classes from being arranged with six feet of distancing between desks based on the numbers so far. Co-chief of elementary schools Tremayne Clardy said they are prioritizing finding larger, usable spaces before having students change teachers if there are too many students to fit safely inside a classroom while distancing.

There will be another window for families who are still in virtual to bring their students back, from April 5-12, and students can move from in-person to virtual at any time.