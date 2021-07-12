6 Dane County students win College-Sponsored Merit scholarships through National Merit contest

Six high school seniors from Dane County public schools were named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners and will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually toward their college education for up to four years.

One student from the Madison School District, one from the Belleville School District, one from the Verona Area School District, one from the McFarland School District, one from the Stoughton Area School District and one from the De Forest Area School District were named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners.

The students were among 3,100 from across the country to win the award out of a nationwide talent pool of 16,000 student finalists. They will receive scholarships to fund up to four years of undergraduate study at one of 160 higher education institutions.

The recipients were selected by a panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors based on the student’s academic record, including the difficulty of subjects studied and grades earned; preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay and a recommendation written by a high school official.