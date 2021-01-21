6 candidates vying for state's top education position discuss funding equity during forum

Kerr, former superintendent of the Brown Deer School District, said she would seek out business leaders across the state and experts in finance at DPI to help solve funding issues when asked how she would advocate for adequate and equitable funding for K-12 education in the next state budget.

“We have a lot of work to do, the road to recovery and beyond is going to take an all hands on approach,” she said. “We can't just have our school districts rely on grant programs we have to have predictable sustainable funding and so we're going to have to pull in additional revenue from all different types of sources from across the state, maybe looking at our community foundations and other partnerships in our own communities to make that happen.”

Krull, an Air Force veteran and principal of Milwaukee’s Garland Elementary School, said he wants to shift from the idea that private schools provide higher quality education than public schools when asked what strategies or policies he would support for public education versus private education versus charter schools.

“I oppose the school choice model, the purpose of it is to destroy public schools” he said. "It's a system that's rigged and it's based off of competition."