45 COVID positives, 106 in quarantine in last two weeks in Madison School District

The Madison Metropolitan School District has added 29 positive COVID cases requiring 85 people to quarantine since last Wednesday, according to the district’s case count tracker.
The week from Sept. 1-8 included the first days with students in buildings for the 2021-22 school year, which began last Thursday.
In total over the past 14 days, the district has had 45 positive cases and 106 quarantines. Since it began tracking for this school year on Aug. 18, MMSD has had 50 positives and 124 quarantines. MMSD has more than 26,000 students and 3,000 staff members.
The tracker is updated each week on Wednesday. While it breaks out numbers by site, any numbers below six are kept confidential to protect privacy.
Data on the district’s tracker does not delineate between student and staff cases or quarantines, and spokesman Tim LeMonds wrote in an email they are “limited in the level of detail we are able to share due to HIPAA and FERPA.”
The nearby Sun Prairie Area and Waunakee Community school districts, however, show separate breakdowns for staff and students in their own dashboards.
While no MMSD building has seen more than six positives since Aug. 18, a few have enough quarantines to show numbers.
At East High School, for example, 35 people have been quarantined over the past 14 days, with 39 since Aug. 18. Gompers Elementary School has had 21 people quarantine, with Sennett middle and Memorial and West High schools at 11, 10 and seven, respectively, over the past 14 days.
Students who are quarantined “will continue to access learning virtually,” LeMonds wrote.
The Hoyt School Building, which houses Madison School & Community Recreation staff, has had 10 quarantines since Aug. 18, but none in the past 14 days.
No other site has numbers available.
LeMonds wrote that “there were a variety of ways” people became close contacts in the situations with more than seven quarantines.
“In the classroom setting, during snacks/meals, outside, and after school activities,” LeMonds wrote.
Students and staff are required to wear masks under a Public Health Madison & Dane County order that runs until Sept. 16. Students who are masked are able to be as close as three feet with someone who tests positive and not be considered a close contact who requires quarantining.
Around the United States, schools that have been open for weeks — many without mandatory masking — have seen growing positive test and quarantine numbers. As those numbers made national headlines, some parents became increasingly concerned about the Delta variant and sending their children to school.
MMSD announced a virtual option for elementary students one week before the school year began, after maintaining earlier in the summer that such an option would only be available for students in grades 6-12. Nearly five times the expected number of parents expressed interest over the four-day sign-up period, forcing the district to rethink its approach and delay the start of direct instruction for those 750 families until Monday, Sept. 13.
According to the PHMDC data dashboard, the seven-day average of new cases for youth as of Sept. 6 were:
- 0-4 years: 19.6 per 100,000
- 5-7 years: 28.5 per 100,000
- 8-11 years: 23.5 per 100,000
- 12-17 years: 15.8 per 100,000
All of those remain below the peak rates for those age groups, which were reached last November.
The state of Wisconsin has had zero COVID-19 deaths for those ages 0-9 and three for ages 10-19, according to state Department of Health Services data.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.