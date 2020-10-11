4 suburban Madison school districts seek referendum success on Nov. 3 ballot

While the Madison School District has the biggest ask of taxpayers on local ballots this election, four other Dane County school districts are also seeking support from voters next month to shore up operating costs in light of COVID-19 and pay for capital projects.

The Deerfield, Monona Grove and Waunakee school districts have all put operating referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot at price tags of $2.5 million, $14.8 million and $10.6 million, respectively, while the Wisconsin Heights School District is seeking a $27 million capital investment to move its elementary students onto an expanded and renovated middle/high school campus.

Unlike Madison’s $33 million operating referendum which could let the district permanently exceed state-imposed revenue limits, Deerfield, Monona Grove and Waunakee are asking voters to pass nonrecurring referendums, which would let them collect more property taxes for a set number of years before expiring.

In the Deerfield School District, voters will decide whether to let the district levy $500,000 in each of the next five years. The potential $2.5 million in new money is eyed for maintaining current programming and helping pay for coronavirus-related expenditures.