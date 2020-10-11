4 suburban Madison school districts seek referendum success on Nov. 3 ballot

While the Madison School District has the biggest ask of taxpayers on local ballots this election, four other Dane County school districts are also seeking support from voters next month to shore up operating costs in light of COVID-19 and pay for capital projects.
The Deerfield, Monona Grove and Waunakee school districts have all put operating referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot at price tags of $2.5 million, $14.8 million and $10.6 million, respectively, while the Wisconsin Heights School District is seeking a $27 million capital investment to move its elementary students onto an expanded and renovated middle/high school campus.
Unlike Madison’s $33 million operating referendum which could let the district permanently exceed state-imposed revenue limits, Deerfield, Monona Grove and Waunakee are asking voters to pass nonrecurring referendums, which would let them collect more property taxes for a set number of years before expiring.
In the Deerfield School District, voters will decide whether to let the district levy $500,000 in each of the next five years. The potential $2.5 million in new money is eyed for maintaining current programming and helping pay for coronavirus-related expenditures.
Monona Grove’s plan would allow the district to levy $3.7 million per year between 2021-22 and 2024-25. It comes on the heels of another operating referendum approved in 2016, which will sunset at the end of this school year.
The district says the new money — up to $14.8 million over four years — is needed to attract and retain teachers and buffer it from potential pandemic-related funding shortfalls.
In Waunakee, the district is putting forward a referendum to levy $2.1 million in extra operating money in each of the next five years, totaling $10.6 million.
Steve Summers, executive director of operations for Waunakee, said the referendum would pay for coronavirus expenses and could be spent on other programming in later years.
The Wisconsin Heights School District is asking voters to approve a capital referendum that would build a $22 million elementary school on land next to the existing middle/high school building, which would also receive $5 million in renovations.
As part of the proposal, two existing elementary schools — portions of which are 80 to 90 years old — would be decommissioned. By having every student on the same campus, the district could save $600,000 in operational costs a year, said district administrator Jordan Sinz.
The plan would result in all of the district’s 777 students attending school on one central campus between Mazomanie and Black Earth.
Elsewhere
In the greater Madison region, these school districts also have referendums on the Nov. 3 ballot:
Clinton School District:
- $2 million recurring operating referendum and $32 million capital referendum.
Janesville School District:
- $37 million nonrecurring operating referendum and $22.5 million capital referendum.
Milton School District:
- $12.5 million nonrecurring operating referendum.
Pecatonica School District:
- $490,000 recurring operating referendum.
Richland School District: $1.25 million recurring operating referendum and $27 million capital referendum.
