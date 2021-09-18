4 finalists remain for Madison Memorial High School name change

Committee members expressed concerns on logistics surrounding the name change, including changes to the school’s fight song, sports jerseys and confusion that may arise while playing another team with a similar name, and whether or not they would truly succeed in what they set out to do — if the shortened version, Memorial High School, were to be selected.

“I don’t feel like keeping (Memorial High School) keeps the memorial to James Madison,” current student and committee member Eliana Sauer said. “The person who submitted just Memorial, in that proposal they did say that they were proposing it to be a memorial to all students who went to the school and students who went on to do great things as kind of a unifying name.”

The committee also grappled with the name Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School — in honor of a former principal who died unexpectedly in 2014. Dahmen became principal in 2005 and students voted the next year to name the school's first mascot Bruce.

But committee members expressed concern that, if the school were named for another person, that individual might later be found to have had undesirable traits which could prompt another name change in the future.