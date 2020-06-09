33 apply for MMSD superintendent position

In a March 31 letter, a few weeks after he visited during his current district's spring break week, Gutiérrez rescinded his acceptance, citing the need for continuity in the Seguin Independent School District as it recovers from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. The news was made public a week later.

By mid-April, School Board president Gloria Reyes announced the plan to reopen the search, with interim superintendent Jane Belmore's contract up at the end of July.

That leaves a short turnaround to get a new permanent hire in place.

Reyes said in April the board hoped to conduct interviews in June, and Belmore said in May that they hoped to have a decision by July 20.

LeMonds wrote in an email that the 33 applicants are from 17 states, including Wisconsin. He said he could not provide information on whether any of the applicants were internal.