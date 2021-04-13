3 teachers resign as investigation into slavery lesson at Sun Prairie middle school concludes

An external investigation into a lesson asking sixth-graders at a Sun Prairie middle school in February how they would punish a slave led to three teachers at the middle school resigning.
"After discussions with the three teachers and their representatives, the three teachers were permitted to resign through voluntary separation agreements wherein the teachers remain on paid leave for the remainder of this school year and will not be working for the district in the future," according to a report outlining the findings of the investigation completed by Axley Attorneys on behalf of the Sun Prairie School District.
The investigation began after a social studies assignment on Feb. 1 presented sixth grade students at Patrick Marsh Middle School with the following scenario: "A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, 'You are not my master!' How will you punish this slave?"
The report said the assignment also "included other offensive questions."
The three teachers collaborated on the lesson relating to ancient Mesopotamia, which is a topic covered in a textbook used in the school, and created "their own lesson to be used" to supplement the district's existing curriculum some two or three years ago, according to the report. The teachers couldn't remember exactly how the lesson was developed but "acknowledged that it appeared to be identical" to a $4 lesson from Teachers Pay Teachers, a website where educators can buy and sell education materials.
Teachers Pay Teachers removed the lesson from its website in February, calling it “unacceptable, inappropriate, and antithetical to TpT’s values.”
A parent of a student of one of the teachers reached out to the teacher directly and asked for the assignment to be taken down "due to its inappropriate and sensitive nature," the report said, but the teacher initially refused. The same parent got in touch with the middle school's principal shortly after, who then had the teachers remove the assignment.
This story will be updated.