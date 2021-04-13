3 teachers resign as investigation into slavery lesson at Sun Prairie middle school concludes

The three teachers collaborated on the lesson relating to ancient Mesopotamia, which is a topic covered in a textbook used in the school, and created "their own lesson to be used" to supplement the district's existing curriculum some two or three years ago, according to the report. The teachers couldn't remember exactly how the lesson was developed but "acknowledged that it appeared to be identical" to a $4 lesson from Teachers Pay Teachers, a website where educators can buy and sell education materials.

Teachers Pay Teachers removed the lesson from its website in February, calling it “unacceptable, inappropriate, and antithetical to TpT’s values.”

A parent of a student of one of the teachers reached out to the teacher directly and asked for the assignment to be taken down "due to its inappropriate and sensitive nature," the report said, but the teacher initially refused. The same parent got in touch with the middle school's principal shortly after, who then had the teachers remove the assignment.

This story will be updated.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.