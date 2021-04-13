3 teachers resign after investigation into slavery lesson at Sun Prairie middle school

An external investigation into a lesson asking sixth-graders at a Sun Prairie middle school in February how they would punish a slave led to three teachers at the middle school resigning.
The three teachers involved had independently collaborated on the social studies assignment some two or three years ago, the investigation found. It was separate from the Sun Prairie School District’s own curriculum, and the report outlining the findings of the investigation said the lesson was not “approved or endorsed by any level of leadership (building of district level.)”
“After discussions with the three teachers and their representatives, the three teachers were permitted to resign through voluntary separation agreements wherein the teachers remain on paid leave for the remainder of this school year and will not be working for the district in the future,” according to the report completed by Axley Attorneys on behalf of the district.
The investigation began after the assignment on Feb. 1 presented sixth-grade students at Patrick Marsh Middle School with the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”
The report said the assignment also “included other offensive questions.”
The assignment was meant to have students answer questions using Hammurabi’s Code, a set of laws in ancient Mesopotamia, by putting students in positions of power specific to a time in history and make judgments in different scenarios.
A message from the district to staff and families Tuesday sharing the findings of the investigation said the assignment was “an egregious error that does not represent” the district’s commitment to racial equity.
The message also included a number of initiatives taken by the district to represent continued and “accelerated” work toward racial equity, including creating more focused equity work with the help of the community and partnering with organizations like the African American Parent Network of Sun Prairie.
The teachers created “their own lesson to be used” relating to ancient Mesopotamia, which is a topic covered in a textbook used in the school, to supplement the district’s existing curriculum, according to the report. The teachers couldn’t remember exactly how the lesson was developed, but “acknowledged that it appeared to be identical” to a $4 lesson from Teachers Pay Teachers, a website where educators can buy and sell educational materials.
Teachers Pay Teachers removed the lesson from its website in February, calling it “unacceptable, inappropriate, and antithetical to TpT’s values.”
A parent of a student of one of the teachers reached out to the teacher directly and asked for the assignment to be taken down “due to its inappropriate and sensitive nature,” the report said, but the teacher initially refused. The same parent got in touch with the middle school’s principal shortly after, who then had the teachers remove the assignment.
The teachers involved all acknowledged “upon reflection” that the questions were “inappropriate and never should have been given,” the report said, as well as the “significant impact” the assignment had on students and the community.
“All three teachers expressed remorse for their errors of judgment,” according to the report. “That said, none of them could explain why they did not consider how the assignment could be interpreted by students and others. Simply stated, they just did not appreciate, understand or evaluate how the questions could be interpreted by others.”