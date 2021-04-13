3 teachers resign after investigation into slavery lesson at Sun Prairie middle school

The investigation began after the assignment on Feb. 1 presented sixth-grade students at Patrick Marsh Middle School with the following scenario: “A slave stands before you. This slave has disrespected his master by telling him, ‘You are not my master!’ How will you punish this slave?”

The report said the assignment also “included other offensive questions.”

The assignment was meant to have students answer questions using Hammurabi’s Code, a set of laws in ancient Mesopotamia, by putting students in positions of power specific to a time in history and make judgments in different scenarios.

A message from the district to staff and families Tuesday sharing the findings of the investigation said the assignment was “an egregious error that does not represent” the district’s commitment to racial equity.

The message also included a number of initiatives taken by the district to represent continued and “accelerated” work toward racial equity, including creating more focused equity work with the help of the community and partnering with organizations like the African American Parent Network of Sun Prairie.