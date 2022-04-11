3 areas of improvement for One City Schools: Staffing, transparency, communication

Staffing, transparency in decision-making and communication to families have been recommended as areas for improvement at One City Schools, according to a report released to the public by the school Sunday.

The report, compiled by the Wisconsin Evaluation Collaborative, outlined three recommendations in its executive summary of a yearslong evaluation of the charter school: Provide more staffing support and planning time for teachers; develop additional processes to obtain family and staff voice in decision-making; and improve communication channels to staff and families.

Not all One City Schools teachers had planning time or substitute or float teachers to help in the classrooms and teacher turnover also had an adverse effect on the school; staff and family members did not understand how and by whom decisions were made at the school, and parents as well as teachers had few opportunities to be part of the decision-making or troubleshooting process; and safety issues and troubleshooting processes were not always promptly shared with parents, according to the report.

Addressing recommendations

CEO and founder of One City Schools, Kaleem Caire, said he received the report in December and One City has begun to implement the recommendations. Caire said COVID-19 played a pivotal role in the lack of staff, planning time, transparency in decision-making and communication with families.

Pandemic-related concerns caused some teachers to leave the school at the start of the 2021-22 school year, but One City is now fully staffed, with two teachers per classroom up to grade 2, he said. He also attributed the lack of teacher planning time and access to substitute teachers to the pandemic — an issue faced by schools and districts across the country amid COVID-19.

One City has restructured its instruction leadership team to allow for biweekly meetings to keep teachers and staff abreast of decisions, and is in the process of creating department chairs to provide teachers and staff with more leadership opportunities, Caire said.

He also pointed to changes in student drop-off and pickup due to COVID-19 as the main reason communication to families faltered.

“Prior to the pandemic, One City families were used to seeing and communicating with their teachers every day,” he said. “After the pandemic, parents began dropping their children off at school at the sidewalk like you would your dry-cleaning at your local dry cleaners.”

Caire said he hopes, as the pandemic continues to wane, parents of One City students will be able to communicate again with teachers as they had prior to COVID-19 and that the current weekly newsletters, regular text messages, announcements and monthly calendars don’t seem to be adequate.

More data to come

The report is a part of a four-year evaluation process, broken up into phases, which began in 2020 and is funded through 2024. UW-Madison researchers in partnership with the Wisconsin Evaluation Collaborative interviewed teachers, staff, including leadership staff, and families between January 2021 and September; observed preschool and elementary classrooms; sent surveys to staff, teachers and families; and analyzed documents from One City Schools including reports, newsletters and administrative documents to compile the first phase of the report.

The Wisconsin Evaluation Collaborative, housed within the Wisconsin Center for Education Research at UW-Madison’s School of Education, conducts pre-K-12 education program evaluations in partnership with school districts and education-based community organizations, among other groups.

One City Schools is currently undergoing an expansion to become a full K-12 charter school by the 2024-25 school year.

Students in grades 4K through 4 are currently learning on the third floor of the school’s new facility, purchased by One City Schools in March 2021 through a $14 million donation from American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland. Caire has said his plan for the 157,000-square-foot office building, on the campus of WPS Health Solutions in Monona adjacent to South Madison, is to build a full K-12 charter school with an enrollment of nearly 1,000 students.

One City Schools first opened as a preschool serving six students in South Madison in September 2015. Its Fisher Street location will remain open to serve students in early childhood education, who may later attend the K-12 school.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.