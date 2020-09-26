25 Madison high school students named semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Twenty-five Madison high school seniors have been named semifinalists for the 2021 National Merit Scholarships.

The students join about 16,000 other high school seniors across the country that were named this month as semifinalists for the prestigious scholarship. About 15,000 of semifinalists are named finalists, and about 7,600 of the finalists go on to receive a scholarship.

More than 1.5 million high school juniors from roughly 21,000 schools across the country entered the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The test is used to screen initial program applicants. Semifinalists represent less than 1% of high school seniors in the U.S.

Finalists will be announced in February, and scholarship recipients will be announced in spring.

The program, now in its 66th year, will award more than $30 million in scholarships this spring.

Middleton High School led the state as the high school with the most semifinalists with 18 students named, followed by Madison West High School with 16 semifinalists.

Semifinalists from Madison schools include:

La Follette High School: Mina T. Linsenmayer.