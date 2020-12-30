2020 was a year of change, both sudden and expected, in Madison's local schools

The calendar’s upcoming switch to 2021 will be welcome for many after the challenges 2020 has brought.

In the education world, it left millions of children, parents and staff members navigating new modes of teaching and having children at home. The reckoning with the country's history of racial discrimination also meant reflection on Madison's longstanding disparities in educational outcomes.

In case you’ve forgotten anything, here’s a collection of stories that show the year that was in Madison schools.

Sudden shift to virtual

The fallout from 2020 is likely to last years, if not decades.

On Friday, March 13, some teachers joked with their students about potentially missing school as concern about COVID-19 grew — they expected to see them the following week, and if not then, a few weeks later.

Instead, they wouldn’t meet face-to-face in a classroom for the remaining three months of the school year, nor the first four months of 2020-21. Students, teachers and parents have had to adjust to a previously unfathomable reality for anyone who didn’t specifically choose a virtual education: teaching and learning through a screen every day, mostly from home.