2020-21 Wisconsin student assessments featured high opt-out rate

Wisconsin released its statewide student assessment scores from the 2020-21 school year Wednesday.
They come with plenty of caveats, as the state Department of Public Instruction noted in its press release announcing the scores and officials stressed in a phone call with the media.
“These assessments provide one data point,” said DPI assistant director of assessment Phil Olsen. “Districts have additional data points with local assessments and course grades and other things that draws a more complete picture.”
The Wisconsin Forward Exam, which is used for English Language Arts and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 4 and 8 and social studies in grades 4, 8 and 10, saw much lower participation rates than most years. About 13.3% of students did not take the ELA exam, for example, well above the 1.5% who did not take the test in 2018-19 — the last year with data because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Similarly, the ACT test for high school juniors and the ACT Aspire assessments for freshmen and sophomores had lower participation rates. Of the state’s juniors, 12.8% did not take the ACT. The ACT Aspire, meanwhile, had 22.6% of eligible students not participate.
Those lower test rates make scores hard to compare to previous years, officials said. It also makes interpreting the data at all a challenge.
Many larger districts, including the Madison Metropolitan School District, had especially high opt-out rates.
MMSD saw 50.3% of students not take the ELA test, while Milwaukee Public Schools had 55.9% not take the test. On math, MMSD had the same percentage not take the test and Milwaukee had 56.5% not participate.
“For a district like Madison, this is one data point and has to be taken into consideration with other things that the educators in Madison know about what’s happening in their district,” Olsen said.
Around Dane County, smaller districts had slightly higher participation rates. The Verona Area School District, for example, only had 24.8% of students not take the ELA exam, while the Sun Prairie Area School District had 19.8% of its eligible students not participate.
Will Flanders, the research director of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, noted in a statement that “Prior to the pandemic, less than half of Wisconsin public school students were reading and writing at grade-level.
“Now, new data from DPI shows a record number of students opted-out of testing, meaning Wisconsin is flying blind for a second straight year without any usable data on whether students are learning in Wisconsin schools,” Flanders said. “We are nowhere close to having a comprehensive understanding of the impact the pandemic and school closures had on students. And by the time we find out, it may be too late to help.”
The state Department of Public Instruction had requested a waiver from federal testing requirements for last school year, but did not receive it. Officials noted in the call that state law allows parents to opt their children out of taking standardized tests, and that more than two-thirds of school districts tested 95% or more of their students.
“We think that next year this (high opt-out percentage) will not be the case, assuming that we are out of the pandemic,” DPI director of the office of educational accountability Viji Somasundaram said.
Forward Exam results
That data that is there isn’t especially promising.
DPI officials stressed that the context of last school year, when some were closed and doing only virtual learning and others were disrupted for quarantines, needs to be considered in looking at the results.
"When we look at these assessment results, we must remember the challenges our students encountered this past school year," said DPI communications director Abigail Swetz. "These were extraordinary circumstances that caused a lot of instability and impacted individuals and communities in different ways."
In ELA on the Forward Exam, 33.7% of students scored “proficient” or “advanced,” with 30.9% scoring on the “basic” level and 22.1% scoring “below basic.” In math, 33.6% of students scored proficient or better, while 28.3% scored “basic” and 24.7% scored “below basic.”
Science and social studies were slightly better. In science, 17.1%% scored “advanced” and another 27.6% scored “proficient.” Of the rest, 26.6% scored at the “basic” level, 14.3% scored “below basic” and 14.4% did not take the test.
On social studies, 15.9% scored “advanced” and 24.3% scored “proficient.” Another 20.7% scored “basic” and 21.5% were “below basic.”
Locally, MMSD’s data is even harder to interpret with less than half of eligible students participating.
On the ELA test, 19.6% of students were deemed “proficient” or “advanced,” 12.8% were “basic” and 17.3% were “below basic.” In math, 17.4% were “proficient” or “advanced,” 12.6% were “basic” and 19.7% were “below basic.”
Science had an even smaller percentage of eligible students participate, with 55.3% not taking the test. Overall, 20.5% of students were “proficient” or “advanced,” 10.8% scored “basic” and 13.5% scored “below basic.”
Social studies had the lowest participation rate in MMSD, with 66.3% of eligible students not taking the test. For the rest, 16.3% scored “proficient” or “advanced,” 5.9% scored “basic” and 11.5% scored “below basic.”
