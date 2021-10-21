2020-21 Wisconsin student assessments featured high opt-out rate

“Now, new data from DPI shows a record number of students opted-out of testing, meaning Wisconsin is flying blind for a second straight year without any usable data on whether students are learning in Wisconsin schools,” Flanders said. “We are nowhere close to having a comprehensive understanding of the impact the pandemic and school closures had on students. And by the time we find out, it may be too late to help.”

The state Department of Public Instruction had requested a waiver from federal testing requirements for last school year, but did not receive it. Officials noted in the call that state law allows parents to opt their children out of taking standardized tests, and that more than two-thirds of school districts tested 95% or more of their students.

“We think that next year this (high opt-out percentage) will not be the case, assuming that we are out of the pandemic,” DPI director of the office of educational accountability Viji Somasundaram said.

Forward Exam results

That data that is there isn’t especially promising.

DPI officials stressed that the context of last school year, when some were closed and doing only virtual learning and others were disrupted for quarantines, needs to be considered in looking at the results.