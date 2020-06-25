Related to this story

Virtual summer school begins in MMSD

There are two major changes from the virtual learning the district put in place this spring. High school students can earn letter grades for courses, as long as the credit they’re recovering was in a class taken before the pandemic closed schools. Students up to grade 7, meanwhile, will have more direct interaction with their teachers.

Pomp and strange circumstance: MMSD Class of 2020 laments lost traditions, looks ahead amid COVID-19

The Cap Times spoke with a dozen members of MMSD’s Class of 2020, who offered varied experiences of what was supposed to be their final semester in high school being interrupted by a worldwide pandemic. They shared disappointment over lost traditions, trouble finding motivation to finish schoolwork and a hope that they’ll look back on this time and learn from it.