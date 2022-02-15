20-year incumbent ousted as Mount Horeb School Board field narrows from 11 to 6

In an election season heated by controversy surrounding COVID mitigation policy and K-12 curriculum, Dane County’s largest school board race appeared split, with voters pushing through a raft of newcomers while ousting one longtime incumbent and advancing another during Tuesday’s primary election.

The race for Mount Horeb School Board was whittled down from a field of 11 candidates to the top six vote-getters, which included newcomers Adam Mertz, Carleen Fisher, Joel Craven, Jeff Shields and Kristen Karcz. Incumbent Leah Lipska, who had previously survived a COVID-19-related recall effort, finished third in the primary.

All six will move forward in the competition for three open seats during the spring election. The top three vote-getters in the spring election will advance to the board.

Incumbent Jeff Hanna, who had been on the board for 20 years, finished eighth and lost his bid for reelection.

Superintendent Steve Salerno attributed the large field of primary candidates to efforts by the district to increase interest in the job — not necessarily due to frustration with COVID mitigation policies, though he said “two or three” of the primary candidates may have been spurred to put their hat in the ring due to their dissatisfaction with mask mandates or equity and diversity efforts in curriculum.

“The vast majority of people you see on the (primary) slate are people whom we’ve reached out to personally and asked them to consider taking on a leadership role in the district,” he said. “I don’t think it’s in large measure — maybe some of it is — that they’re dissatisfied with something but rather in response to the board’s desire really for us to bring about some new talent.”

Salerno said the district began reaching out to community members in January 2020 to drum up interest in running for school board. The people they reached out to, he said, had demonstrated leadership in the past through serving on other boards, have contributed productively to the community, or have shown a penchant for caring about children and their needs.

The most pressing issues faced by the district, Mertz, Fisher, Lipska and Craven agreed, include teacher retention and attraction; mental health and wellness of students and staff as the district continues along the road to pandemic recovery; and addressing funding concerns with a flat revenue limit passed by the Legislature in the biennium.

Shields, Karcz and Mary Nelson, three of the eleven candidates going into the primary, had organized their campaigns together and conferred about not responding to questionnaires sent out by local media and voter advocacy groups ahead of the primary.

Nelson — who finished seventh in the primary — said she was motivated to join the race because the school district needs a change.

“It’s not the same district I grew up in,” she said “Everything needs to change, there needs to be more transparency between what the school district is spending their money on and what’s happening with taxpayers.”

She said she is in support of the district adopting a mask-optional stance and would also like to tackle bullying between students. Shields and Karcz did not respond to request for comment.

In Madison

Interest surrounding the seats on the Mount Horeb School Board, a district of roughly 2,500 students, is markedly different than that in nearby Madison, where roughly 25,000 students are enrolled. There were no primary elections for any of the open seats on the Madison School Board, and two out of the three races will be contested — one of which with a registered write-in candidate.

Madison School Board President Ali Muldrow, who is up for reelection but was running unopposed until Feb. 7, said interest in serving on the board, or any local office, is like the swing of a pendulum based on the political climate. The district hasn’t faced much public outcry over its COVID mitigation or equity policies.

“Madison is a really progressive city. ... And I do think progressives are tired,” she told the Wisconsin State Journal in early February. “Voter engagement is going to matter a lot, and I do think Republicans in more purple parts of the state are going to work really hard this year to establish contrast campaigns.”

Conservative commentator and former Dane County Board member David Blaska is now seeking to run against Muldrow as a write-in candidate.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.