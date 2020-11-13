 Skip to main content
2 Janesville schools moving to online learning starting Tuesday

Adding to a growing list of schools moving away from in-person learning, two Janesville schools will start online instruction Tuesday. 

Craig High School and Marshall Middle School made the announcement on both schools' websites Friday. Online instruction at both schools will continue through at least Nov. 24. 

The schools will have breakfast and lunch meals available for curbside pick up at no cost from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting Monday and will continue to offer the meals on school days as online instruction continues. 

In September, the Janesville high school and Roosevelt Elementary School closed its buildings to in-person learning after several district students tested positive for COVID-19. 

