2 Dane County students receive corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Two high school seniors from Dane County were named corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners with each receiving between $1,000 and $10,000 toward their college education.

The two students are from the Middleton area, one from Middleton-Cross Plains High School and the other from Madison Country Day School.

Most of the awards in the corporate-sponsored round of the National Merit Scholarship contest are renewable for up to four years of college undergraduate study and provide annual stipends that range from $1,000 to $10,000 per year. Some provide a single payment between $2,500 and $5,000.

The corporate-sponsored scholarship winners were selected from a pool of finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition and met criteria provided by their scholarship sponsors. Corporate sponsors provide National Merit Scholarships for finalists who are children of their employees, who are residents of communities the company serves, or who plan to pursue college majors or careers the sponsor wishes to encourage.

Scholars entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener for potential scholarship recipients. More than 16,000 semifinalists were designated across the country as the highest-scoring students in each state and represented less than one percent of the nation’s high school seniors.

Recipients of National Merit Scholarships of $2,500 will be named on May 11, and winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be named on June 1 and July 11. About 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Competition by the end of 2022.

The Dane County winners are:

Middleton-Cross Plains: Joshua W. Sampson, sponsored by Sentry Insurance Foundation Inc.

Madison Country Day School: Lachlan F. Canavan, sponsored by 3M.

