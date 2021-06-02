15 Dane County students win College-Sponsored Merit scholarships through National Merit contest

Fifteen high school seniors from Dane County public and private schools were named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners and will receive between $500 and $2,000 annually toward their college education for up to four years.

Five students from the Madison School District and one from a Madison area private school, four from the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, two from the Verona Area School District, one from a private school in Waunakee, one from the Oregon School District and one from the Sun Prairie Area School District were named College-Sponsored Merit Scholarship winners.

The students were among 3,100 from across the country to win the award out of a nationwide talent pool of 16,000 student finalists. They will receive scholarships to fund up to four years of undergraduate study at one of 160 higher education institutions. An additional group of scholars will be announced in July.

The recipients were selected by a panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors based on the student’s academic record, including the difficulty of subjects studied and grades earned; preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay and a recommendation written by a high school official.