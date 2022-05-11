15 Dane County students receive $2,500 National Merit Scholarships

Fifteen high school seniors from Dane County were named National Merit Scholarship winners with each receiving $2,500 toward their college education.

Eight of the students attend school in the Madison School District, five attend school in the Middleton-Cross Plains school district, one attends school in the McFarland School District and one attends school in the Sun Prairie Area School District.

The scholarship winners were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition and and each were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. They may use their one-time $2,500 awards toward college education at any regionally accredited U.S. college or university.

Winners were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who took into consideration the academic record of each student, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the student; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

Scholars entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener for potential scholarship recipients. More than 15,000 finalists were designated across the country as the highest-scoring students in each state and represented less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors.

Recipients of the corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships were named in April, and winners of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be named on June 1 and July 11. About 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Competition by the end of 2022.

The Dane County winners are:

Madison School District: Emma T. Elsdon, Simon Kissel, Abby Y. Lin, Eliza F. Siebers, Phoebe M. Wrycha, Rohan S. Yethiraj, Anna Wang, Ananya R. Krishna.

McFarland School District: Felicia Zheng.

Middleton-Cross Plains School District: Mia M. Burkholder, Hansen Jin, Aarush Jain, Charlotte S. Neumann, Alexander T. Seaborg.

Sun Prairie Area School District: Ankit Janamanchi.

