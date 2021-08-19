15 choices remain for James Madison Memorial High's new name

A committee tasked with recommending a new name for James Madison Memorial High School has narrowed the list to 15 possible choices.
When committee members met for the second time this summer on Wednesday via Zoom, they were able to eliminate some options. Members ranked 78 choices after the first meeting, and those rankings informed the top picks.
The remaining 15 names will be discussed and evaluated further at the next meeting, set for Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. They are:
- Bruce Dahmen Memorial High School
- Darlene Hancock Memorial High School
- Electa Quinney High
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg Memorial
- Madison Memorial High School
- Memorial High School
- Velvalea Phillips
- Maria Monreal-Cameron
- John Lewis Memorial High School
- Mildred Harnack
- Madison Memorial
- Bruce Dahmen High School
- Frederick Douglass High School
- Bayard Rustin
- Vel Phillips Memorial High School
The committee’s discussion Wednesday largely focused on the process and how to evaluate names. Members debated whether they should evaluate the proposal text or their personal feelings on naming a school after a proposed individual.
Two members are expected to come up with a methodology to evaluate names ahead of the next meeting.
School Board members will make the final decision, but the committee will recommend up to four names to the board for consideration. The committee was established this summer after the district received a proposal from a former Memorial student, Mya Berry, to rename the school in honor of Vel Phillips and remove the namesake of James Madison, given his slaveholder status.
“Madison was a person that benefited off of the exploitation of Black bodies, and those who embarked in such acts of racism should have no influence in today’s culture,” Berry wrote in her proposal. “Expecting Black students to attend a school named after a slave owner is anti-Black.”
The committee voted first to eliminate one name — “Pepe High” — that referenced a white supremacist meme and was not considered a serious suggestion. The vote was unanimous.
“We all know which proposals are a waste of our time,” said member Ron Giordan. “At this point, it’s time for all of us to just eliminate the ones that have no reason being on this list.”
Other names eliminated from the initial list of 24 possibilities included another unserious suggestion, Woke High School, as well as Martin Luther King Jr., Otis Redding, John Muir Memorial High School and Madison Learning Academy. The group also eliminated duplicates, of which there were many for Bruce Dahmen. Dahmen, who died in 2014, was a beloved former principal who worked at the school for 40 years.
Members rated submissions on a 5-point scale, where any name with an average below 3.0 was eliminated. Several members said they remain undecided on what name to support among those remaining.
“I’m further than ever from being decided on a name,” Len Mormino said.
An evaluation of the public comments submitted this summer showed that 21.8% of submissions were opposed to changing the name, 21.4% suggested simplifying it to "Memorial" or "Madison Memorial" and the rest supported finding a new name. Among the latter, Bruce Dahmen was the most mentioned possibility, according to the district analysis.
The group also discussed whether they would commit to leaving “Memorial” in the name, and while a majority initially voted to do so, they reconsidered the vote and decided to wait until they evaluated specific names. Committee members at the prior meeting discussed the cost of changing equipment like jerseys if “Memorial” is removed from the name.
MMSD has renamed two elementary schools in recent years in honor of Black women, Milele Chikasa Anana and Virginia Henderson.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.