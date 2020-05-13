14 Madison area high school seniors awarded National Merit scholarships

Fourteen Madison-area high school seniors have been chosen to receive National Merit scholarships in the second round of winners announced Wednesday.
The second of four rounds awards $2,500 scholarships mostly funded by the National Merit Scholarship Corp., with some of the scholarships being underwritten by corporations and foundations.
Nationwide, 2,500 merit scholars were announced in the second round of awards, and by the end of the fourth round, 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million will be awarded.
On April 22, more than 1,000 recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards were named, and on June 3 and July 13, some 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship winners will be announced.
The 2,500 announced Wednesday were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
For all of Wisconsin, 47 high school seniors were awarded scholarships in the second round.
The winners in each state were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
The Madison-area National Merit scholars, hometowns, high schools and probable career fields include:
- Adam Horton, DeForest, DeForest High School, computer science
- Akashdiya Chakraborty, Madison, Madison West High School, science/research
- Rebecca A. Cutforth, Madison, Madison Memorial High School, environmental policy
- Jessica E. Deschenes, Madison, Madison West High School, international development
- Dayi Ethan Dong, Madison, Madison West High School, mechanical engineering
- Noah R. Fehr, Madison, Madison West High School, economics
- Maya Williamson Shaffer, Madison, Madison West High School, physics
- Zoey E. Yandell, Madison, Madison West High School, applied mathematics
- Zachary A. Leffel, Middleton, Middleton High School, international relations
- Rohan P. Shah, Middleton, Middleton High School, biomedical engineering
- Katelyn M. Wasacz, Mount Horeb, Madison Edgewood High School, economics
- Adam C. Nelson, New Glarus, New Glarus High School, mathematics
- Lucas J. Myszkowski, Richland Center, Richland Center High School, computer engineering
- Kaia T. Feldman, Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie High School, pharmacy
