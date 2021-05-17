14 Dane County students receive National Merit Scholarships

Fourteen high school juniors from five Dane County districts were named National Merit Scholarship winners with each receiving $2,500 toward their college education.

Seven students from the Madison School District, four from the Middleton-Cross Plains School District, one student from the De Forest Area School District, one from the Mount Horeb Area School District and one from the Verona Area School District were named National Merit Scholarship winners in May.

The students were among 2,500 others from across the country to win the award, out of a talent pool of 16,000 student finalists, nationwide.

The scholars were selected by a panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors based on the student’s academic record, including the difficulty of subject studied and grades earned; preliminary SAT and National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test scores; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay and a recommendation written by a high school official.

About 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $30 million in college scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Competition by the end of 2021.

The Dane County winners are: