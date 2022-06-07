11 Dane County students receive college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships

Eleven high school seniors from Dane County were named college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship winners with each receiving between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years toward their college education.

Three of the students attend school in the Madison School District, two attend school at Edgewood High School, one attends school at Madison Country Day School, one attends Middleton High School, one attends Monona Grove High School, one attends Oregon High School, one attends Stoughton High School and one attends Waunakee High School.

The eleven students from Dane County were among more than 2,600 winners of the college-sponsored scholarship award from across the country.

The scholarship winners were selected from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the National Merit Scholarship competition and each were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies.

Officials from each sponsor college selected scholarship winners from among the finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. This year, 155 higher education institutions are providing awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Those institutions include 82 private and 73 public colleges and universities located in 42 states and the District of Columbia.

Scholars entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program when they took the 2020 preliminary SAT, which served as an initial screener for potential scholarship recipients. More than 15,000 finalists were designated across the country as the highest-scoring students in each state and represented less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors.

Recipients of the corporate-sponsored National Merit Scholarships were named in April, recipients of the $2,500 National Merit Scholarships were named in May and winners of the second round of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be named in July. About 7,500 finalists will have earned the “Merit Scholar” title and received a total of nearly $28 million in college scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship Competition by the end of 2022.

The Dane County winners of the college-sponsored awards are:

Madison School District: Regan E. Banaszak; Sorin D. Caldararu; Thavida Johnston

Edgewood High School: Sarah Lauren Cook; Isaac M. Thelen

Madison Country Day School: Colin C. Young

Middleton-Cross Plains School District: Harsha Chilakapati

Monona Grove School District: Daniel W. D. Hawker

Oregon School District: Sophia R. Davidson

Stoughton Area School District: Annaliese L. Skerpan

Waunakee School District: Thomas N. Troester

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.