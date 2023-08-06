For many young students, August means impending doom. They cling to the last few parades, campfires and balmy days, while the early mornings and the flash cards of September loom ominously.

Since 1995, a local nonprofit has worked to change that narrative.

Saturday marked 100 Black Men’s 28th annual Back to School Celebration, drawing thousands of Dane County students to Madison College’s Truax Campus to pick out free backpacks stocked with age appropriate classroom supplies and drum up some excitement for the upcoming academic year.

This year, 100 Black men spokesperson J.R. Sims said he expects the organization to give away between 1,000 and 1,500 backpacks, adding to a the more than 42,000 given away through the years.

“We call it a celebration because it’s truly a good time. Going back to school every fall is a good time, and we’re trying to convey that to the kids,” said Sims. “It’s not something to dread, it’s something to look forward to.”

Running from 8 to to 11 a.m., Saturday’s event drew its usual turnout in the thousands, with the first of the day’s intrepid scholars sifting through backpacks bright and early. The backpacks and supplies are purchased annually through donations from local business leaders and other community members.

Caliya and Chardonnay Camiya Love, left, and Chardonnay Love picked up new backpacks. They're heading into eighth and sixth grades, respectively, and both are looki…

Among the crowds at the Goodman Community Center Saturday were Chardonnay Love, 11, and Caniya Love, 13.

Chardonnay is an incoming sixth-grader looking forward to meeting new people and acing her math and science tests. The key to academic success, she said, lies in becoming familiar with your surroundings, gaining confidence.

“Once you get to know your school and stuff, you’ll become more confident,” Chardonnay said.

Caniya is approaching eighth grade with a similar outlook. Like Chardonnay, she loves math and science, as well as getting to socialize with friends. Events like the backpack giveaway help her feel prepared without the stress of running from store to store looking for supplies.

“I’m feeling good. It’s good to get free backpacks so you don’t have to go out and gather them,” she said. “It kind of prepares you to go into school.”

Madison Gas and Electric Madison Gas and Electric was among the many local businesses at Saturday's Back to School Celebration at the Madison College Truax Campus.

Every child had to be accompanied by an adult, for whom on-site offerings included voter registration, health screenings, financial advice and job opportunities with local business representatives in attendance.

“We don’t just show up and hand out backpacks — we try and attend to the entire family,” said Sims.

This year’s event is worlds apart from the inaugural backpack and school supply giveaway, which kicked off quietly, with a handful of the organization’s members stuffing around 30 backpacks with supplies in a Madison garage. From its humble beginnings, the event grew, adapting to the ever-evolving population it serves.

For a while, it took the form of an outdoor picnic, complete with cooked meals, but in the past few years community partnerships have allowed it to move indoors, eliminating the risk of inclement weather.

That initial garage-based effort took place in 1995, the same year 100 Black Men of Madison was incorporated as a nonprofit after starting operations in 1994. Comprising Black men with a variety of professional backgrounds, the group seeks to build positive connections with local youths, especially Black youths, through events such as the Back to School Celebration and others related education, health and wellness. The Madison branch is affiliated with 100 Black Men of America Inc., which began in New York in 1963.

