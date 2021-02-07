10 years later, workers still seek a seat at the table despite lack of collective bargaining

UW-Hospital administration told staff the changes were due to budgetary issues and because members of the support staff weren’t being used every moment of their shift.

“The staffing model they (enacted) was to do more with less,” Signer said.

Nurses reached out to SEIU to seek representation and built interest among colleagues by word-of-mouth. The hospital has the option to independently accept the union but has so far declined.

Signer and others are seeking to restore a meet-and-confer process with hospital administration, to bring their voices back to the table regarding workplace safety, staffing and scheduling concerns among other topics.

“I know how much better we can be, I know how much better UW is with unions. I know how much better it was to work there with a union,” Clark said. “That’s why we’re organizing … to ensure that we do feel respected and protected and supported in all of the crucial jobs in the hospital, not just nurses.”

The hospital board said it has no plans to recognize the nurses’ union at this time.