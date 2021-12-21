$1 million donation will support renovations at One City School's future campus

A $1 million donation from the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation will be put toward renovating an office building into One City School’s planned K-12 grade charter school in Monona, according to a Tuesday announcement.

“The Frautschi family has a long history of investing in initiatives to make Madison a great city for everyone, dating back to their contributions to downtown and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1900s,” One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said in a statement Tuesday. “We are truly grateful to be a part of Mr. Jerome Frautschi’s extraordinary personal legacy of giving to projects that inspire the heart and art of human kindness, community and innovation in our capital city.”

More than 2,500 financial donors and more than 300 volunteers have contributed to One City Schools since its launch, nearly a decade ago according to a statement released by the school.

“I am proud to be among the many supporters of One City Schools. Their program is on the leading edge of innovation in public education, and I look forward to seeing One City execute their impressive vision,” Frautschi said.