$1 million donation will support renovations at One City School's future campus

A $1 million donation from the W. Jerome Frautschi Foundation will be put toward renovating an office building into One City School’s planned K-12 grade charter school in Monona, according to a Tuesday announcement.
“The Frautschi family has a long history of investing in initiatives to make Madison a great city for everyone, dating back to their contributions to downtown and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the early 1900s,” One City founder and CEO Kaleem Caire said in a statement Tuesday. “We are truly grateful to be a part of Mr. Jerome Frautschi’s extraordinary personal legacy of giving to projects that inspire the heart and art of human kindness, community and innovation in our capital city.”
More than 2,500 financial donors and more than 300 volunteers have contributed to One City Schools since its launch, nearly a decade ago according to a statement released by the school.
“I am proud to be among the many supporters of One City Schools. Their program is on the leading edge of innovation in public education, and I look forward to seeing One City execute their impressive vision,” Frautschi said.
Renovation of the 1707 W. Broadway building is scheduled to be completed by August 2022, and by the fall of 2024, One City plans to enroll 888 students at the future K-12 charter school’s Pleasant T. Rowland Leadership Campus – which will house One City’s elementary school and preparatory academy.
Caire told the Wisconsin State Journal in October that the campus will eventually include outdoor play and recreational spaces, woodlands, and a new 165,000-square-foot athletic center — with an indoor FIFA-regulation soccer field, football field, basketball courts, a dance studio, a cardio and weight training center, and other multiuse space — which will be open for community use after school hours.
One City announced their plan to purchase the 157,000-square-foot office building on the campus of WPS Health Solutions for $12 million and transform it into a school with a $14 million donation from American Girl founder and philanthropist Pleasant Rowland in March. The organization announced its plan to name the campus after the philanthropist in October.
The planned renovation of the facility brings One City Schools closer to its goal of offering a tuition-free public charter school, authorized by the University of Wisconsin System, for students in grades 5-12. One City Schools currently offers a tuition-based independent preschool that serves 2- and 3-year-olds as well as 4K students and a tuition-free public charter school for students in K-4.
The move toward a charter middle and high school geared toward minority students comes a decade after the Madison School Board rejected Caire’s similar proposal for a charter school overseen by the Madison School District that would have been called Madison Preparatory Academy.
Elizabeth Beyer's most memorable stories of 2021
This past year marked my first as an education beat reporter — or any kind of beat reporter, really — and it was an absolute doozy. From school reopening's amid the pandemic to school board scuffles over mitigation measures and curriculum, I can't think of a single dull moment.
At times I felt like pulling my hair out while chasing down open records requests and battling with school district communications staff over access to those records but seeing policy change in real time after those stories broke has been affirming, even if the story I wrote played a very minor role in affecting that change.
Despite the challenging year, this rookie beat reporter is looking forward to many more.
Teachers worry legislation limiting race discussion could have 'chilling' effect in Wisconsin classrooms
This story takes a look at the experience of area educators amid the nationwide push to "ban" critical race theory - a theoretical framework s…
This story was an absolute doozy. I started writing it after the Madison School District accidentally released a long-sought report to the Ist…
This story was written following a second discovery of hidden cameras connected to the district. This time, evidence was found that surveillan…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…
The 2021 state superintendent's race was the only state-wide contest on the ballot and, being the education reporter at the State Journal, I p…