Though she’s set to open a new Persian restaurant on Monroe Street on Jan. 1, 2019, chef Laila Borokhim will look to turn in signatures by Jan. 2 for another venture: running for a seat on the Madison School Board.
Borokhim filed paperwork with the city clerk’s office on Wednesday to run for Seat 4 on the Madison School Board. Seat 4, currently held by James Howard, will have a new member this spring as Howard is stepping down after completing three terms on the seven-person School Board.
Borokhim did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Two other candidates have already started campaigning for the vacant Seat 4. GSAFE co-executive director Ali Muldrow is running in the race along with David Blaska, a former Dane County Supervisor and conservative blogger. If all three candidates turn in 200 nomination signatures by the Jan. 2 deadline, they’ll face off in a primary on Feb. 19. The general election is April 2.
“Looks like there might be a primary on February 19 as another status quo, business-as-usual candidate emerges,” Blaska, whose campaign has focused on keeping police officers in the city’s high schools and school discipline, wrote on his blog Wednesday morning.
Muldrow said she welcomes the now-crowded race for Seat 4.
"I look forward to a lively and productive discussion on how we can best unite our community in support of public education, unlock the creative potential of all students, and keep our schools healthy and safe," Muldrow said in a statement.
Two other seats will also be featured in the spring elections. Seat 3 will have a new member as incumbent Dean Loumos is not seeking re-election. Two candidates, Kaleem Caire and Cris Carusi, are running for Loumos’ seat. In the Seat 5 race, incumbent TJ Mertz is running for re-election against Ananda Mirilli.
Borokhim’s new restaurant will fill vacant space left by the closure of Burgrito’s at 1835 Monroe St. She also owns Noosh at 1431 Regent St., which serves various perogies.