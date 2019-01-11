On Wednesday, the six candidates in the race to become Madison's mayor squared off at the Barrymore Theater in the first debate of the election season. On today's episode of Cap Times Talks, we're bringing you the full audio of that debate.
The event, hosted by the Cap Times, featured news editor Jason Joyce and city editor Katie Dean as moderators, leading the group through topics from climate change to racial equity.
All six candidates in the race were present:
- Maurice "Mo" Cheeks
- Nick Hart
- Toriana Pettaway
- Satya Rhodes-Conway
- Raj Shukla
- Paul Soglin
Here's our story about the debate.
