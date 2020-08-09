Lessons outside of the classroom are important

“I tried not to panic too much” as one after another camp and vacation were canceled, de Alvarez said. “I knew we had other resources.”

This was Sam de Alvarez’s third summer doing a CTM camp, and they decided to try the virtual option being provided.

“We had a pretty reliable space in our school room that we use,” Sam said about his in-house studio. “We made it work because we had to do a dance in the show. We needed to stay in frame. I had to restrain myself a little bit.”

One aspect that Sam said he liked about the virtual camp was being able to record his vocal solos over and over until he had them perfect — something you can’t do during a live show. He also got to sit and watch his show, which he doesn’t normally do.

“I never really get to do that so it was interesting to see what I did well and what I could improve on,” Sam said.

In addition to CTM, Sam has been doing his voice lessons virtually with his voice instructor and his climbing and martial arts clubs online.

“Not a lot has changed in what he’s been able to do; it’s just the way we’re able to access it,” Sherry de Alvarez said.

Better than before