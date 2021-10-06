As students rushed to class for a long-anticipated return to in-person learning, Rachel Litchman awaited the campus accessible shuttle on the first day of school. After standing 15 minutes at the stop to no avail, Litchman, a part-time University of Wisconsin-Madison student who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, worried she may not make it to class on time.

To avoid the crowded Route 80 bus that travels throughout campus, Litchman requested a ride with the campus accessible shuttle.

“The 80, which is something that I've taken in previous years, is not accessible to me because it's packed super full,” she explained. “It’s just a nightmare, especially for someone with a disability who can’t stand for a long period of time or more than a couple of minutes.”

Despite the risks to her health, Litchman hiked nearly a mile across campus to her next class carrying a heavy load of books.

“I ended up really causing a lot of pain for myself, and I am just worried because I can't continue to do that because it could really injure me,” she said. “But it's very hard to get to these classes without sacrificing my health, in some sort of way.”

Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a connective tissue disorder, makes Litchman more prone to dislocating her joints. She also deals with POTS (postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome), a condition affecting her autonomic nervous system, which controls involuntary body functions, like heart rate and blood pressure.

“That means I get really dizzy and I can’t stand for a very long time,” Litchman said.

Last summer, she was hospitalized due to muscle fatigue and weakness caused by her health conditions. Even simple tasks, like carrying a backpack or walking to class, still feel debilitating. Returning to class in person, she said, has only made coping with her symptoms more challenging.

For students with disabilities or those who are immunocompromised, the reentry into classrooms has brought feelings of isolation, anxiety and helplessness — contrary to many students who have embraced the return. Litchman said accommodations offered to them last year, like online courses, recorded lectures, extra transportation and overall flexibility, have begun to disappear, making it more difficult for students with illnesses to learn.

“We’ve all been scared that all that accessibility would go away once they decided to return in person, and that’s very much been the case,” she said. “They only really care about accessibility when it’s people who don't have disabilities and when it impacts everyone.”

The pandemic gave students with health conditions the accommodations they had been calling on for years, Litchman said. In fact, the last online year proved to her that the university is capable of adapting learning to all abilities. But the general excitement of returning to school has drowned out the voices of students with disabilities, she said, leaving them to fend for themselves as they scramble to find resources.

“They just seem to not care about students who either have chronic health conditions or are immunocompromised,” she said. “That makes them feel really unwelcome at this university.”

UW-Madison spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said the school is “committed to supporting students with disabilities and medical conditions and to fulfilling our obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We understand there are still questions and concerns related to COVID-19,” she added.

Disabled students struggle with return to in-person

A student struggling with long-haul COVID, who asked to remain anonymous, said part of the issue lies in the lack of online courses offered this year. The junior studying computer science has dealt with persistent COVID symptoms, including fatigue, brain fog and shortness of breath after being diagnosed with the virus nine months ago.

“I’m having difficulty with a lot of things in general, like cooking for myself, showering, basic hygiene — I just do not have the energy at all,” he said. “Having an online format would hopefully make that easier for me, but not all of my classes are offering that this year and they’re making it really hard.”

In a press conference Sept. 21, UW System interim president Tommy Thompson announced that 80% of classes in the System are being offered in person for the fall semester. Another 5% account for hybrid courses and 15% are online. This number exceeds Thompson’s initial goal of 75%, set in February, and is a return to pre-pandemic levels of in-person undergraduate instruction.

He said there has been widespread enthusiasm toward face-to-face learning across all campuses, including UW-Madison, where 93% of undergraduate courses are delivered in person.

“I’m sure there are going to be some outliers who are not having a good experience — there always are,” Thompson told the Cap Times. “But I would say the vast majority of the students I talk to are very appreciative and very happy.”

Not all students, as Thompson said, feel the same way. The computer science student said his illness has taken him away from his studies, and this semester he’s opted to take only one course in order to manage.

“The only reason I’m taking the one course this fall is because this professor struggled with something similar to me, so he’s been really willing to work with me,” he said.

Before the semester began, the student met with the university’s McBurney Disability Resource Center to arrange for online accommodations. He recalled his counselor saying the request process would be “a lot of paperwork.” McBurney couldn’t make any promises that professors would adjust their teaching, and the advisor told him a formal request through the university could take extra time and effort. The employee instead encouraged him to talk to his instructors and advocate for himself.

“In the end, it was really unlikely and there was no guarantee that it could get me an online class,” he said. Still, it wasn’t the first time the student had tried — and failed — to ask for virtual accommodations.

In the summer, he began emailing specific professors who taught the classes he needed to graduate, asking if they’d offer their courses online or through recorded lectures. He said only half responded. Ahead of the fall semester, he followed up a second time, but the others still made no effort to contact him, he said.

In a tweet posted Sept. 20, Sami Schalk, a UW-Madison gender and women’s studies professor, asked, “Why are so many accommodations being denied at UW-Madison?” As a disability studies scholar and a disabled faculty member, she said she’s concerned about the lack of support from the university. She told the Cap Times that UW-Madison continues to fail disabled members of the campus community.

Schalk also wrote that she personally knows of several disabled faculty, students and staff who have been offered “alternate (cheaper) accommodations” or have had their requests rejected altogether.

“I am beyond disappointed,” she wrote in the tweet. “I am angry and scared that there will be no disabled people left here by the time the pandemic ends.”

New report finds growing challenges in disability services

According to a 2020-2021 UW System report on services for students with disabilities, released Sept. 27, the number of people requesting accommodations is growing, even at campuses where enrollment has decreased. Last year, 11,226 students in the UW System used disability services — a 31% increase over the past five years.

While the report revealed that COVID-related changes posed new challenges to folks with disabilities, it also “made learning environments more accessible for others.” The UW System recorded that an additional 461 students received COVID-related accommodations in the 2020-2021 academic year.

Nearly 2,500 students with health and psychological conditions also requested flexibility for attendance and due dates last year. Once approved, however, coordination for each course is “very time-intensive” for students at the beginning of each semester, the report noted.

It found that remote classes, in addition to increased flexibility from instructors, “allowed many disabled students to keep up with their workload and remain enrolled while also managing their health-related needs.” Disability services offices also saw fewer missed appointments and higher attendance for remote meetings with students.

The review pointed out major obstacles to disability services, citing that staffing levels remained stagnant, despite the increase in students securing accommodations. The average coordinator caseload rose from 310 to 368, the report said, “considerably higher than recommended by disability services professionals.” This may cause staff to provide “less individualized levels” of resources, which could lead to lower rates of student success and retention for those with disabilities.

Disappearing accommodations

As UW-Madison transitions back to a “pre-pandemic normal” — though new COVID cases are still popping up in Dane County — Litchman said other accommodations have disappeared without notice.

Last year, campus transportation services implemented an extra trailer bus system to allow for social distancing on the 80. These yellow school buses followed the same university route, providing additional seats to make up for Metro Transit’s reduced capacity limits.

“Trailer bus utilization was very low, and usage seemed to be limited to when someone missed the (Madison Metro-provided) campus bus and instead caught the trailer bus,” said Steve Wagner, communications director for UW-Madison’s facilities planning & management, in an email. “This, coupled with public health guidance lifting ridership capacity for buses, led to the trailer bus service being discontinued.”

Litchman, however, attributed low ridership to the fact that classes were all virtual last year. “It would seem like they should just keep them because obviously everyone’s going to be in person this year, but they didn’t,” she said.

According to Wagner, Transportation Services has reduced the number of accessible shuttles this year, which are offered to students who are immunocompromised or have specific mobility needs.

“The usual service rotation is two vehicles,” he said. “Currently one vehicle is in service following extremely low ridership in spring 2021. Another vehicle will be added if/when needed.”

He said the department is not aware of any recurring arrival issues for the accessible shuttles, though Litchman cited construction as a likely contributor to late bus rides. Passengers can request to be picked up at certain times, Wagner said, but the drivers need a 20 minute “buffer” window to account for delays.

Litchman said more transportation options would be helpful for students who don’t want to take the 80 bus, which is currently running at full capacity, or cannot get access to the campus accessible shuttle.

Students cite online modes as potential solution

Amy, a graduate student and teaching assistant who asked to be identified using only her first name, said the return to “normal” has caused the university to take steps backward, erasing significant strides made last year toward accessibility and inclusion.

“I think that we all as a community had to get really creative with how to build classes and more flexibility was inherently included in that,” she said. “We'd really love to see the positive changes that were created during the pandemic and that those are carried through.”

Amy called on the university to implement more universal design protocols that keep students with health conditions in mind. She hopes UW-Madison will do a better job including those with disabilities and illnesses into diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility efforts.

“Essentially, making campus accessible for everybody benefits everybody,” she said. “The standard approach to accommodate individuals with disabilities is focused on equity, but this model falls short.

“As a community, we are asking that the focus on accessibility move past equity, and instead remove the systemic barriers wherever possible.”

While the four students interviewed for this story said McBurney has made significant efforts to help them, they blamed university administrators for creating an environment that’s not conducive to learning. The problems are structural and institutional, they said, posing obstacles to McBurney that are often out of the department’s control.

“McBurney does an amazing job supporting students, which is focused primarily at the individual level, but students with disabilities will unfortunately still face challenges until campus as a whole makes changes to improve accessibility,” Amy said.

The student with long COVID also suggested setting up an online portal containing live streams of major lecture halls on campus. He said this could allow students, whether they are immunocompromised, have mobility issues or are experiencing mental health issues, to log into class without having to physically be there.

The setup for professors would be minimal, he added, saying they could also provide pre-recorded lectures from previous semesters. He said he arranged with his current teacher to record his screen and voice, which has worked well as he copes with his symptoms.

“Once I start losing focus, I can’t pause a lecture in person,” he said. “It doesn’t feel accommodating to me anymore and it felt like it was during the pandemic. I felt like we were being heard.”

Students with disabilities “found solace” in the online format, he said. Now, he says he might not be able to graduate anytime soon with so few online courses offered.

“Unfortunately, the way the university is set up is catering to the majority of students, and it’s leaving students with disabilities in the dust,” he said. “Being in person, it’s very hard to learn if you’re worried about getting sick.”

Talia Cohen, a graduate student studying psychology who identifies as disabled, said her chronic illness took her out of school for extended periods of time last fall. The experience made her realize the importance of resources like online classes, noticing that many students with disabilities were receiving “real access for the first time.”

“I only think I was able to keep up as much as I did because we were online and because there was just general increased access,” she said. “COVID has also been awful for me, but it enabled me to do a lot from home. That was more inclusive for me and I do feel nervous now that everything at UW seems to be back to normal.”

According to McGlone, 8% of courses at the university are fully remote and 2% are in a hybrid format. The options available this fall reflect a return to more typical campus operations.

“Throughout the registration process we informed students that instructors are not required to provide remote/online instruction for in-person courses,” she said in an email. “And we encouraged students wishing to enroll in online courses to work with their academic advisors to identify options. That remains the best option for students wishing to find online courses.”

Those interviewed for this story, however, emphasized that advocating for oneself can feel tiring, especially for students who are already juggling health conditions. Cohen said people with disabilities have “significantly less time to do things” compared to their peers, yet still “an equal amount of work” — sometimes even more when factoring in the time it takes to get their needs met.

“Advocacy is completely depleting, and it's all coming from people who already have limited energy and resources,” she said. “Having a chronic illness is the daily effort that you need to put towards your health and well-being that most people don’t have to think about. All of those things together are a full-time job when it’s bad and a part-time job all the time.”

Cohen said she has encouraged faculty to implement virtual learning into their courses and show how people outside of the disabled community can also benefit. Still, she said her suggestions have prompted disinterest, with professors citing online options as “a lot of work.”

“But now we know it’s not a lot of work,” she said. “The pandemic showed us that it wasn’t and that there are systems in place.

“We are at a time in technology where that is very easy and very possible,” she added. “To penalize students for not being able to attend class, or for missing class, or for not being able to keep up with the material during class — or whatever it is that not having that access does — is ableist.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

