Latino leaders, Michael Johnson praise Gutiérrez hiring following critical letter from black leaders

"That shift in composition of the MMSD School Board has resulted in a change in processes and procedures, in particular with regards to the hiring of the new MMSD Superintendent," the letter states. "We support and trust the unanimous decision by the MMSD School Board to select Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez as our next Superintendent."

Calling his selection “groundbreaking,” the letter says Gutiérrez is “eminently qualified to lead our district” and states the community “must be committed to ensuring his success and in turn the success of our city.”

“As Madison becomes even more diverse we need a Superintendent that embraces diversity and equity, inclusive of Black Excellence — someone who is willing to listen to all interested parties, and to become a key part of our community’s collective interest in transforming the trajectory of our kids,” they wrote.

Gutiérrez’s Seguin ISD has about 7,500 students. He previously worked for one year as an assistant superintendent in Plano ISD with more than 50,000 students, and said during his visit here the transition to a larger district did not concern him.

“It’s really the same work,” he said. “The difference is you’re having to connect with more people.”

