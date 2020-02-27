Latino leaders, Michael Johnson praise Gutiérrez hiring following critical letter from black leaders

After 13 black community leaders sent a letter to the Madison School Board critical of its new superintendent hire and the process that led to it, others in the community have offered praise of Matthew Gutiérrez in letters of their own.
Michael Johnson, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County CEO, wrote a letter published on Madison365 Wednesday and the Latino Consortium for Action wrote a letter to the editor to the Cap Times praising the district’s first Latino superintendent Thursday. Gutiérrez is expected to begin June 1 after being hired from a field of three finalists in January.
“While no process is free from flaws, we firmly believe and are confident that the hiring of our new MMSD Superintendent was the most open and transparent in recent history,” Thursday’s letter states. “Many community leaders were afforded an opportunity to engage with the final Superintendent candidates and see them in person.
“This has not been the case in the past, and we applaud the effort the Board took in making the process more inclusive of the Madison community.”
The open and transparent language echoed School Board president Gloria Reyes’ comments when the hire was announced in January and again in a letter responding to the black leaders earlier this week.
The Latino Consortium for Action letter is signed by: Karen Menendez Coller, Julia Arata-Fratta, Shiva Bidar-Sielaff, Fernando Cano, Salvador Carranza, Justice Castaneda, Jessica Cavazos, Baltazar De Anda Santana, Veronica Figueroa, Brenda Gonzalez, Fabiola Hamdan, Armando Ibarra, Juan Jose Lopez, Oscar Mireles, Sandy Morales, Nicole Sandoval and Patricia Tellez-Giron.
The initial letter, sent to the School Board Feb. 20, detailed concerns including how much larger and more diverse MMSD is than Gutiérrez’s current Seguin Independent School District in Texas, student performance scores in Seguin and a “flawed, incomplete” process that “lacked substantive input from the Black Community.”
“We are dissatisfied with the process and how the input of the Black Community was minimized, if considered at all,” the letter reads. “Given the differences between Madison and Seguin, we expected a greater and broader background of experience, skills and abilities that would move the Madison District further in cultural competency, social justice, and academic outcomes for black students. Dr. Gutiérrez is woefully lacking in all of these categories.”
It was signed by 13 black community leaders, including Kaleem Caire, Rev. Alex Gee and NAACP of Dane County president Greg Jones. The group asked for a meeting with Gutiérrez when he visits in mid-March to discuss their concerns.
You have free articles remaining.
Johnson’s letter struck a different tone, encouraging the community to “be open-minded and give our new school superintendent an opportunity to excel.”
“I have talked at length with Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez, on several occasions over the last few months, and can tell he is excited to work with all of MMSD stakeholders to tackle some of the district’s most challenging issues,” Johnson wrote. “He is well aware of the issues surrounding racial inequities and we will, like many others work with him in tackling the disparities which exist.”
Johnson wrote that community partnerships could be key to helping the district and Gutiérrez succeed.
“At the same time, be ready to hold him accountable for the work that needs to be done,” he wrote. “Our children need his leadership! Our children need him to succeed, and most importantly our children need our collective political will to create brighter pathways for them.”
The Thursday letter from Latino leaders pointed to the "fundamental shift" in the racial makeup of the School Board in recent years. Four of the seven board members are racial minorities.
"That shift in composition of the MMSD School Board has resulted in a change in processes and procedures, in particular with regards to the hiring of the new MMSD Superintendent," the letter states. "We support and trust the unanimous decision by the MMSD School Board to select Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez as our next Superintendent."
Calling his selection “groundbreaking,” the letter says Gutiérrez is “eminently qualified to lead our district” and states the community “must be committed to ensuring his success and in turn the success of our city.”
“As Madison becomes even more diverse we need a Superintendent that embraces diversity and equity, inclusive of Black Excellence — someone who is willing to listen to all interested parties, and to become a key part of our community’s collective interest in transforming the trajectory of our kids,” they wrote.
Gutiérrez’s Seguin ISD has about 7,500 students. He previously worked for one year as an assistant superintendent in Plano ISD with more than 50,000 students, and said during his visit here the transition to a larger district did not concern him.
“It’s really the same work,” he said. “The difference is you’re having to connect with more people.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.