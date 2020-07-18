Latest Badger Shield design draws global attention

The team’s latest undertaking is to perfect an air assist addition for the Badger Shield+, which would help facilitate airflow inside the shield.

Rodgers said that, with the air assist, he’s trying to strike a balance between infection control and comfort, but he’s not yet sure whether the design will effectively contain the virus. He said that Sanders is currently testing the product, and will report back soon whether it causes more harm than good.

If Sanders discovers that the fan is actually “throwing COVID germs everywhere,” said Rodgers, the shields will just have to be stuffy. “That’s all we can do."

The popularity and global reach of the Badger Shield project was unexpected, but shines a light on the importance of this type of project, said Rebecca Alcock, a UW-Madison graduate student who helped work on the algorithm that matched manufacturers of the original Badger Shield with buyers.

“I don't think any of us could have ever predicted the scale that this project and this work would reach,” she said. “It’s really encouraging that this project has reached that scale of global interest because it just shows that academia and maker spaces are so important and they can provide a lot of value not only to their immediate community within the university, but also the surrounding community that they're situated in.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.