Latest Badger Shield design draws global attention

The engineering team behind the popular Badger Shield recently unveiled the prototype for a new face shield, the Badger Shield+.
The new shield is similar in design to the original, but includes a piece of fabric along the bottom edge that fits snugly to the wearer’s chin. This addition creates a seal that allows the Badger Shield+ to function alone as PPE — unlike typical shields which are meant to be used in conjunction with a face mask.
The material — sterilization wrap — is a non-woven fabric usually used to package sterilized surgical tools, making it extremely effective at blocking respiratory droplets. Sterilization wrap is also more readily available than other PPE materials.
The Badger Shield+ was designed at the request of speech therapists and interpretive services, and is ideal for people who need their face to be visible, or those who can’t wear masks due to medical conditions but want more protection than a face shield provides. UW Health providers, including speech and language pathologists and sign language interpreters, are currently testing the shields.
The team posted the design Friday, July 10. By the following Monday, 350 organizations had requested over 22,000 units. Between 60-70 percent of these requests came from schools, including Madison-area public and private schools.
Being able to forgo a mask while avoiding the spread of infection is especially attractive to schools, where facial expressions, mouth movement and other visual reinforcements play a vital role in the classroom.
“It's for cases where people want to be able to see faces,” said Lennon Rodgers, director of the Grainger Engineering Design Innovation Lab at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. "It could be a teacher talking to their students, seeing smiles, things like this that are important, some people say, for developmental reasons.”
Said that the team is working with UW mechanical engineering professor Scott Sanders to test the shield’s effectiveness. Sanders recently made a video showing the spread of droplets from a single cough, and is now testing how droplets escape or remain inside different mask styles and materials.
The Badger Shield website cautions that the new shield should not replace an N95 or other rated mask in surgical or clinical settings. But the same goes for homemade fabric masks.
Rodgers, who designed the prototype for the original Badger Shield, said the Badger Shield+ is a unique innovation.
“There's really nothing like it that's available, and I think it seems like people are really interested in it,” he said.
A pack of five Badger Shield+, available in child or adult sizes, costs $125. For reference, the original Badger Shields cost $3-5 each.
The Badger Shield, along with the team’s other PPE designs, is open-source, which means there's no patent.
“There was a little bit of pause on this one because it seemed like there might be a little bit more intellectual property in it,” Rodgers said. He added, even if they do patent the design, all licensing would be free throughout the duration of the pandemic.
The team’s latest undertaking is to perfect an air assist addition for the Badger Shield+, which would help facilitate airflow inside the shield.
Rodgers said that, with the air assist, he’s trying to strike a balance between infection control and comfort, but he’s not yet sure whether the design will effectively contain the virus. He said that Sanders is currently testing the product, and will report back soon whether it causes more harm than good.
If Sanders discovers that the fan is actually “throwing COVID germs everywhere,” said Rodgers, the shields will just have to be stuffy. “That’s all we can do."
The popularity and global reach of the Badger Shield project was unexpected, but shines a light on the importance of this type of project, said Rebecca Alcock, a UW-Madison graduate student who helped work on the algorithm that matched manufacturers of the original Badger Shield with buyers.
“I don't think any of us could have ever predicted the scale that this project and this work would reach,” she said. “It’s really encouraging that this project has reached that scale of global interest because it just shows that academia and maker spaces are so important and they can provide a lot of value not only to their immediate community within the university, but also the surrounding community that they're situated in.”
